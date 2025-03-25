Swords clash as armored MMA fighting tournament kicks off in Nashville

In the heart of Music City emerges a new sensation within the world of combat sports. Armored MMA, commonly known as AMMA, combines the intensity of hand-to-hand combat with the thrill of medieval warfare. Combatants don full suits of armor and clash with medieval weapons.

AMMA has taken the combat sports world by storm, attracting a massive fan base within just a few short years. With roots planted firmly in Music City, it remains deeply connected to Nashville.

On March 15, AMMA kicked off a 2025 tour in Nashville with a blockbuster fight card at the Municipal Auditorium. A mix of ten professional and amateur matches kept the audience on the edge of their seats as they witnessed action-packed fights.

This full-contact sport follows the basic MMA rules of hand-to-hand combat, with combatants utilizing throws, punches and kicks. But it’s the added twist of medieval armor and weaponry that makes AMMA unique.

AMMA owners Mickey Gallus and Kelsey Leta put great emphasis on sportsmanship over showmanship. The sport is not just about engaging in combat, but about displaying chivalry and respect.

“Armored combat is not just a bunch of people brutalizing each other — even though it looks brutal as hell,” Gallus said. “It’s two people respecting each other. It’s so dangerous and hard to do, and it costs so much money to just be here, let alone make it your lifestyle. So we respect the hell out of each other.”

The sport has seen tremendous growth from its humble beginnings. What started off as “backyard brawls” in 2020 has transformed into nearly 600,000 Instagram followers and sold-out arenas just five years later.

“We used to have what we would call fight nights in our friend’s backyard with a cattle guard and floodlights off their back porch,” Leta said. “We didn’t have an audience, it was just for fighters, and not everyone had their own armor. So, we would trade out armor and have everyone hop into fights so that they could practice.”

From backyard brawls to packed arenas, AMMA’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. For Leta, one moment stood out as a testament to just how far the organization has come.

“The first time I did a walk through before our first event at Municipal … We walked in and the gentleman who was showing us around was like, ‘Well, give me one sec. I’m going to go turn all the lights on,'” Leta said. “As I reach the center, all of the lights flip on, and I just start crying, because I’m like, ‘I don’t even know how we got here.’”

In addition to running the AMMA promotion, Gallus and Leta also run the largest medieval MMA training facility in North America, Nashville Armored Combat. At the facility, the pair have made it their mission to creating a safe and supportive environment for women and underrepresented groups.

Nashville Armored Combat is deeply passionate about its femme (female) fighters. The facility hosts a free femme-only class every Tuesday in addition to supplying lender gear at a reduced rate.

“The way that started is we used to have training in Mickey’s backyard,” Leta said. “And it got to the point where, you know, once a week, it would just be the girls who showed up. So, Mickey actually was like, ‘Do you guys just want your own women’s class since you guys are the only ones really showing up and putting in the work?’ And we were like, ‘yeah.’”

Leta puts great emphasis on creating a community where women can build one another up without having to tear themselves down. She hopes to build confidence in her athletes and teach them that’s it’s okay to fail and to be there for one another.

“So, just trying to build a small little corner of this world where women can learn, just, how to be women together in safe, healthy, fun and challenging ways, and do this crazy f****d-up sport that we love,” Leta said. “I think that really is something special.”

As with any violent sport, there was some backlash in the beginning. The UFC was a promotion that was banned in multiple states in the early days due to its violent nature, but adding medieval weapons to the mix had many people deeming AMMA just too crazy to last, Leta said.

“If it’s something you’re not going to enjoy or something you think is dumb, then why would I force you to think any different?” Leta said. “That’s not what we’re trying to do. We’re just trying to show you this really cool thing that exists. And showing you people who fight like what you’ve seen in the UFC, but with a certain added level of chivalry.”

So why would someone take up such a physically demanding hobby? To Leta, the sport is much more than a simple cage fight.

“It’s going to show you things about yourself that you need to see, even if you’re not ready to see them,” Leta said. “But it’s a beautiful thing, and it’s going to challenge you in ways you never even thought was possible. You’re going to be hurt. Muscles that you didn’t even know existed are going to be just screaming at you for days, because you could be so sore and in so much pain, you know. But it’s worth it.”

AMMA has been a life-changing experience for many — Leta included. She encourages those on the fence about joining to take a leap of faith and have a chance at something truly special.

“It’s the first thing I didn’t quit just because I wasn’t good at it,” Leta said. “And it feels like home. And that’s what I tell people when they’re not sure if they want to get involved in this or not.”

As AMMA continues to grow and evolve, its founders remain committed to their core values of respect, chivalry and community. As the 2025 tour gets underway, fans can expect more thrilling matches as the future looks bright for this one-of-a-kind sport.

