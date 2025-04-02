The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening

Shauna Reynolds, Features editorApril 2, 2025
Noah McLane
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
Community members Kieth and Emma Pinkston look through the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Every day, students flock to MTSU’s James E. Walker Library for their study, research and printing needs. The library’s extensive assortment of resources grew on April 2 when library staff and volunteers celebrated the grand opening of an unconventional collection.

On the first floor of the library, near the reference desk, a line of eager students, faculty and staff trailed like a vine behind a repurposed card catalog. Within its drawers, the would-be gardeners found a thoughtfully curated selection of seeds. Friends and strangers chatted while they waited about what they hoped to grow.

“I love to grow stuff,” freshman audio production major Laura Bell said. “My grandma and my mom both taught me how to grow stuff growing up.” 

Bell looks forward to starting a container garden with lettuce and other vegetables, and expanding it when she returns home for the summer, she said.

The idea to start a seed library germinated when librarian Ginelle Baskin told her colleague Wendy Jones about a poster presentation that caught her attention at an American Library Association convention.

“And (Baskin) was like, you know, maybe this would be something cool we could do,” Jones said. “And we got excited about it.”

Ginelle Baskin, an MTSU assistant professor and librarian, at the seed library’s grand opening in the James Walker Library on April 2, 2025. (Noah McLane)

The seed library’s offerings include herb and flower seeds as well as vegetables. They’re all tucked into a bit of library history.

“This was an old card catalog that we had somewhere in the library that was living in the loading dock for as long as I’ve been here,” Jones said. “And we were able to repurpose that.”

Though technology rendered physical card catalogs obsolete long ago, the sturdy cabinet and its tiny drawers are just the right size to file miniature seed packets. Jones met the challenge of dividing commercial seed packets into smaller portions of about five seeds, then designing information labels for the tiny envelopes. The seeds are organized by category and then alphabetically — exactly what one might expect from a library within a library.

MTSU student Emma Funk looks through the seed library next to a collection of gardening books in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Aspiring gardeners can choose up to five seed packets per week. After signing a log indicating what seeds they’re taking, they can scan a QR code leading to a lib guide with extensive information, or check out gardening books for inspiration. New books purchased for the seed library include a selection of titles geared toward small-space gardening.

The seed library almost didn’t get a chance to sprout. Unable to find a grant to fund their project, the librarians nearly abandoned the idea. Jones then received a campus-wide email about a sustainability grant and wondered if that might work.

“They loved it,” Jones said. “So, that’s where our money came from.”

Seed companies donated some of the seeds, while grant funds purchased others. The collection focuses on local varieties and plants that thrive in small containers. The possibilities include an entire rainbow of tomatoes alone — from Orange Jazz, to Pink Tiger to Cherokee Purple — and flowers spanning the alphabet from aster to zinnia.

“It’s not really meant to give you, like, a huge, big row-by-row garden,” Jones said. “It’s kind of to get you started with a smaller garden in smaller areas.”

The seed library sits on the first floor of the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025. (Noah McLane)

Jones emphasized that the benefits of gardening go beyond food.

“It makes you feel great to have something successful and know that you can do this,” Jones said. “This is actually where this comes from, and this is actually fun, and it may awaken something else. It may make them go even further and have a bigger garden.”

The turnout at the grand opening pleased Baskin.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m excited that so many people are here to take some seeds,” Baskin said. “Who knew people would want to grow things, right?”

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A team consisting of of MTSU Photo Society students and Vanderbilt University photography students pauses during a camera obscura build at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 28, 2025.
MTSU Photo Society shines new light on antiquated technology
MTSU dance students leap into action at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 28, 2025.
Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala
Local Musicians preform classical Persian music at the Nowruz celebration in MTSU's James Union Building on March 22, 2025.
MTSU brings community together with second annual Nowruz celebration
"Go! Go! Gameshow" participants hop across the KUC field at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025.
VFP student produces Japanese-inspired game show for unconventional capstone
Students shower each other in colored powder at MTSU's Holi event on March 19, 2025.
MTSU’s Holi celebration showers the Student Union in color and culture
More in Featured
Brett Rogers celebrates with teammates after crossing the plate against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Rogers' perfect day at the plate pushes MTSU baseball past Lipscomb
Murfreesboro Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Halls Hill Pike Dollar General at gunpoint. (Photo courtesy of Murfreesboro Police Department)
Murfreesboro Police ask for assistance locating armed robber
Buttons from a Turning Point USA meeting in the MTSU Student Union on March 20, 2025.
Turning Point USA and Young Democratic Socialists of America agree on one thing: media bias
MTSU's James Union building just before economist Arthur Laffer spoke to students and community members on March 26, 2025.
MTSU College of Business hosts former presidential financial advisor to talk about Trump-era economics
MTSU for Palestine partnered with 615 for Palestine and MTSU's YSDA to bring an exhibit on Palestinian history to MTSU's Student Union on April 19, 2024.
MTSU student group supporting Palestine to make resurgence this spring
The Tennessee State Capitol is located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tennessee State House committee passes bill to tax vapes and ban non-FDA-approved nicotine products
More in Features
Students pose at the Turkish Student Association interest meting at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Turkish Student Association)
MTSU Turkish Student Association shares culture with community
The crew sets up for a SXSW show at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, on March 13, 2025.
Sounds like SXSW: Venue by venue, Austin evolves into city-wide stage
MTSU students Nia Wilkerson, Erinn Rebhun, Kendall Burrill, Audrey Lapp and Brooke Colebank arrive at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2025.
MTSU audio production students make history at SXSW
The Super Smash Bros. tournament at MTSU on Feb. 7, 2025.
MTSU Esports takes Super Smash Bros. community to the next level
Ian Fisher and Cade Ortego jam at the Laundry Room in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Murfreesboro music makers: Cade Ortego and the Mood Swings take fans back in time with ‘Sophia’
Kadiatu Gassama glows at the Night in Africa fashion show at MTSU on Feb. 27, 2025.
History and culture hit the runway at Night in Africa fashion show
About the Contributors
Shauna Reynolds
Shauna Reynolds, Features editor
Hey! I’m Shauna, a curiosity-driven journalism major and storyteller from Nolensville, Tennessee. I enjoy writing about ordinary people doing extraordinary things — because everyone has a story. When I’m not doing Sidelines or school stuff you can find me hanging out with my family, snuggling with my dogs or hiking at state parks.
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening