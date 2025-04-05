Psycho-emotional horror sits outside the door in ‘The Woman in the Yard’

With an eerie silence and slow-burning tension, “The Woman in the Yard” presents a psychological thriller that lingers long after the credits roll. Blending themes of grief, identity and isolation, the film transforms an ordinary yard into a stage for suspense, leaving audiences questioning what’s real and what’s imagined.

The film follows Ramona (Danielle Deadwyler), who struggles with an injured leg and an underlying mental illness after an accident that kills her husband, David (Russell Hornby). Her son Tay (Peyton Jackson) manages the house and his little sister Annie (Estella Kahiha), while Ramona battles with moving on from the accident. One morning, a woman dressed in black with her face obscured by a veil (Okwui Okpokwasili) appears in their yard, seated calmly in the sun. Ramona seeks a way to keep her family safe from this strange woman sitting in their yard.

Like Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us,” director Jaume Collet-Serra blends psychological horror with deeper emotional themes in “The Woman in the Yard.” While Peele often uses horror to emphasize broader social issues like systemic racism and cultural identity, Collet-Serra turns that same lens inward, focusing on trauma, mental health and grief. Both filmmakers favor a slow build of suspense over traditional jump scares, relying on the chilling atmosphere and symbolism to allow the viewer to discover the deeper meaning of their films.

Like Peele’s characters, Ramona is not only reacting to external horrors, but also battling internal struggles that add to the film’s tension. Deadwyler’s performance towards the end as the Woman in the Yard enters the house struck an emotional reaction from viewers as she battled between her mental and her physical strength.

Though the movie includes some familiar beats, it’s more than a typical horror story. It’s a complicated depiction of depression, fear and dark thoughts that bleeds into reality. As “The Woman in the Yard” unfolds, it becomes increasingly clear that Ramona is not only devastated by David’s death, but also carries shame and guilt from past trauma.

The movie includes disturbing scenes that might be hard for some to watch. It questions the fine line between mourning and madness, forcing the audience to sit with discomfort. It’s a haunting exploration of mental health, and what seems at first to be a supernatural threat slowly reveals itself as a message for something more human and tragic than what the trailer suggests.

“The Woman in the Yard” is in theaters now.





