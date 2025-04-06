The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Lavender Closet Experience provides free clothing, care and encouragement

Sponsors of the joyful event gave away gender-affirming clothing, styling and more at MTSU’s LGBT Plus College Conference.
Shauna Reynolds, Features editorApril 6, 2025
Shauna Reynolds
The doors open to the Lavender Closet Experience in MTSU’s Student Union on April 5, 2025.
A conference attendee browses clothing racks at the Lavender Closet Experience at MTSU on April 5, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Garments decorated with soft spring florals, serious business stripes and versatile skull prints hung from clothing racks. Eager shoppers browsed the selection, which spanned styles, sizes and occasions. Some paused to inspect the size tag on a pink sequined gown before someone else gleefully claimed it as their own. The only things missing from this pop-up boutique were the price tags — because everything was free.

Saturday morning, cheerful volunteers transformed a student union ballroom space into the Lavender Closet Experience — a gender-affirming event offering clothing and wardrobe styling, as well as hair and makeup products, styling and consultations. Local mutual aid organization the Lavender Closet Project and RuCo Pride hosted the event as a part of MTSU’s LGBT Plus College Conference

“Our goal is to give you an affirming space,” Eric Hughes said. “You come in, you find some cute clothes that you really like, and you go and get some makeup, if that’s your thing.”

Hughes, a lecturer in MTSU’s English and Gender and Women’s Studies departments, founded the Lavender Closet Project.

“There’s no money involved or anything like that,” Hughes said. “People just give us the clothes. We get the clothes on the rack, and we get it to the clients that need it, so it’s one of the easiest ways to contribute and put resources directly back into the community.”

Hairstylists and make up artists offer free services at the Lavender Closet Experience in the Student Union at MTSU on April 5, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Gender-affirming care helps people feel confident and look their best without judgement, Liz Layne, a hairstylist at Prismatic Society in Murfreesboro, said. Layne offered hairstyling services at the event, and said she hoped people would leave happy.

Ace Coleman met Hughes as a student in one of his classes and has helped with the Lavender Closet Project this semester. At the event, she joined other volunteers scurrying about with armfuls of clothing to replenish the quickly dwindling inventory.

“I think this is a great opportunity for (people) to come and get gender-affirming clothes,” Coleman said. “I know that’s a big thing for me, getting the clothes that make me feel like who I am.”

Finding a new style can be intimidating. Jeremy Taylor gave confidence-boosting advice to Lavender Closet shoppers.

“I’ve been helping several people find things that they could wear, either to an interview or just having fun or around campus,” Taylor said. “Fashion is for everyone, and you should dress for yourself and love the clothes that you wear and just make sure you’re happy”

While some attendees collected new wardrobe pieces, others visited hair and makeup booths to pick up samples, ask for guidance or receive hands-on help.

KyKy Crandall shows off a skirt from the Lavender Closet Experience at MTSU’s Student Union on April 5, 2025. (Shauna Reynolds)

Attendees expressed gratitude for the experience, which cost them nothing.

“Everything’s free to the point where I feel like I’m stealing,” KyKy Crandall, a freshman business administration major said. “And I just love it. I’ve been looking forward to this for months, and it turned out amazing.”

Crandall emptied a tote bag to show off his finds — a cheetah-print top, sheer black button-up and black skirt decorated with chains.

“It’s kind of crazy, because you know, Bible Belt south? You would never expect this event to be here. But I love it,” Crandall said.

The Lavender Closet Experience offered more than free products, advice and services. It created a safe and judgement-free space for attendees to explore different ways to express their identities, RuCo Pride board member Drea Brown said.

“I’m seeing people ask the question, ‘Is this me? Could this be me?’” Brown said. “And I love that that’s the question, because the answer is ‘yes.’ The whole entire goal is to be your most authentic self … so we’re here to help people become as authentic as possible, because that is the ultimate resilience.”

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A team consisting of of MTSU Photo Society students and Vanderbilt University photography students pauses during a camera obscura build at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 28, 2025.
MTSU Photo Society shines new light on antiquated technology
MTSU dance students leap into action at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 28, 2025.
Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala
Local Musicians preform classical Persian music at the Nowruz celebration in MTSU's James Union Building on March 22, 2025.
MTSU brings community together with second annual Nowruz celebration
More in Features
Could Be Better's Sophie B. plays guitar while Abby Floyd drums at DIY venue DRKMTTR in Nashville, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro music makers: Overcoming adversity with Could Be Better
"Go! Go! Gameshow" participants hop across the KUC field at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025.
VFP student produces Japanese-inspired game show for unconventional capstone
Students shower each other in colored powder at MTSU's Holi event on March 19, 2025.
MTSU’s Holi celebration showers the Student Union in color and culture
Students pose at the Turkish Student Association interest meting at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 11, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Turkish Student Association)
MTSU Turkish Student Association shares culture with community
The crew sets up for a SXSW show at Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas, on March 13, 2025.
Sounds like SXSW: Venue by venue, Austin evolves into city-wide stage
MTSU students Nia Wilkerson, Erinn Rebhun, Kendall Burrill, Audrey Lapp and Brooke Colebank arrive at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 2025.
MTSU audio production students make history at SXSW
About the Contributor
Shauna Reynolds
Shauna Reynolds, Features editor
Hey! I’m Shauna, a curiosity-driven journalism major and storyteller from Nolensville, Tennessee. I enjoy writing about ordinary people doing extraordinary things — because everyone has a story. When I’m not doing Sidelines or school stuff you can find me hanging out with my family, snuggling with my dogs or hiking at state parks.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Lavender Closet Experience provides free clothing, care and encouragement