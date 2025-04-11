The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

‘Bluegrass Forever’ stamp designer delivers hands-on presentation at MTSU

Kerstie Wolaver, ReporterApril 11, 2025
Kerstie Wolaver
The crowd begins to arrive for “Bluegrass Forever: the Making of a First Class Stamp” at MTSU’s Walker Library on April 9, 2025.
Heather Moulder’s stamp art on display at MTSU’s Walker Library on April 9, 2025. (Kerstie Wolaver)

Students, alumni and stamp collectors of all ages gathered on the fourth floor of the James E. Walker Library for “Bluegrass Forever: the Making of a First Class Stamp,” to hear how an MTSU alum put her personal stamp on postal history. 

On April 9, Susan Martin, the Special Collections Librarian at MTSU, introduced Heather Moulder, MTSU alumni and designer of the Bluegrass Forever stamp. Dressed in blue and white stripes and Blundstone boots, Moulder took questions and comments from philatelists and others gathered before her.

A small group gathered to hear about her creative process for this stamp, as well as her background designing art for album covers, posters and more. After the presentation, the age-diverse crowd would gather to “get inky” in Moulder’s words, and press some art of their own. 

The stamp, issued on March 15, 2024, features four instruments typically seen in bluegrass bands: guitar, five-string banjo, fiddle and mandolin. 

Moulder shared an array of sketches, with different design concepts that she worked through figuring out what did and didn’t make sense for the stamp. Many of the original designs were much more detail oriented, with song references hidden in the background These designs were ruled out because once shrunken down to the size of a stamp, they became jumbled and hard to make sense of. 

Heather Moulder shares her stamp sketches at MTSU’s Walker Library on April 9, 2025. (Kerstie Wolaver)

The final inspiration came after watching fiddlers in Nashville, and seeing the way bluegrass bands work together around a singular mic. All imagery was carved in wood and pressed with ink onto paper.

“What I was thinking of as I created this image was that kind of band leading together and what I was seeing at that concert.” Moulder said. 

Moulder described the experience of watching the fiddlers work together. With only one shared mic on the stage, every musician leans in for their turn, while everyone else regulates their sound levels leaning in and out, she explained.  

The making of a stamp is no quick process. Each year, the Citizen Stamp Advisory Committee chooses stamps — and yes, they accept suggestions from the public that meet the following criteria:the design must feature elements of American society, history, culture or environment. No living people can be featured on a stamp, and time-sensitive proposals must be submitted at least three years in advance. 

The committee includes people with deep backgrounds in stamp collecting and stamp history, many with backgrounds in media and design as well. 

Heather Moulder demonstrates the printing process at MTSU’s Walker Library on April 9, 2025.

The committee chose to work on this particular design after the bluegrass theme was chosen and her art director reached out to her in search of someone with her artistic style. 

Moulder immersed herself in bluegrass music, starting with a return to her first ever impression of bluegrass —a Flatt and Scruggs “Live at Vanderbilt” record she remembered her grandpa playing over and over. 

“To me, bluegrass is very experiential music,” Moulder said. “Like you’re in it.” Seeing old time musicians at a festival like Uncle Dave Macon Days is Moulder’s ideal way to experience music, she said. 

For Moulder, having the stamp release program at the Bluegrass Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky, was a no-brainer. The stamp was unveiled by musician Ricky Scaggs, and the event featured cloggers and the national anthem played on a banjo, all things that she never imagined would be applied to her work. 

“As a graphic designer, I never thought I’d be signing autographs.” she said. Moulder remembered the sight of collectors lining up outside the door to obtain these stamps. 

Moulder was proudest of her hometown release at the post office in Readyville, Tennessee, where people came from all around to obtain stamps. Two tractors drove by and interrupted the special program, she said.

After Moulder’s talk, she gave a hands-on demonstration of her printing process to the intimate crowd, before sending them on their way with small prints of their own.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
Allie Sultan makes closing remarks at the LGBT Plus College Conference's film festival in the Student Union at MTSU on April 3, 2025.
LGBT Plus College Conference film festival spotlights international perspectives
The doors open to the Lavender Closet Experience in MTSU's Student Union on April 5, 2025.
Lavender Closet Experience provides free clothing, care and encouragement
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
A team consisting of of MTSU Photo Society students and Vanderbilt University photography students pauses during a camera obscura build at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 28, 2025.
MTSU Photo Society shines new light on antiquated technology
More in Features
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
Mainstream Music's Gone Country Magazine Title Page
Mainstream Music's Gone Country - Sidelines Magazine
Could Be Better's Sophie B. plays guitar while Abby Floyd drums at DIY venue DRKMTTR in Nashville, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro music makers: Overcoming adversity with Could Be Better
MTSU dance students leap into action at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 28, 2025.
Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala
Local Musicians preform classical Persian music at the Nowruz celebration in MTSU's James Union Building on March 22, 2025.
MTSU brings community together with second annual Nowruz celebration
"Go! Go! Gameshow" participants hop across the KUC field at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 16, 2025.
VFP student produces Japanese-inspired game show for unconventional capstone
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
‘Bluegrass Forever’ stamp designer delivers hands-on presentation at MTSU