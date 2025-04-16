The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Conference USA tournament: Match times and where to watch MTSU women’s tennis

First serve for the Blue Raiders is set for Thursday, April 17, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.
Gary Davis, ReporterApril 16, 2025
Hannah Moss
MTSU women’s tennis huddles up on senior day ahead of its match against Western Kentucky at the MTSU Outdoor Tennis Complex on April 8, 2025.

Middle Tennessee women’s tennis (16-7) is headed to Lynchburg, Virginia for the 2025 Conference USA tournament, and aims to secure the program’s first ever CUSA Championship.

After finishing the regular season with their most wins since 2018, the Blue Raiders earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

MTSU finished the regular season an impressive 11-2 on its home court while going 2-4 on the road and 3-1 at neutral sites. 

With the first-round bye, the Blue Raiders will face the winner of Jacksonville State (9-7) and Sam Houston (5-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. CDT. 

MTSU claimed victories over both squads during the regular season, defeating Jax State 4-2 on March 29 and Sam Houston 4-0 on April 11.

Should the Blue Raiders replicate their regular season results, they’d advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Louisiana Tech (17-8) and Western Kentucky University (15-9). That match would take place on Friday at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

Of the two teams, the Blue Raiders only faced Western Kentucky during the regular season but defeated the Hilltoppers 4-0 on April 8. 

Middle Tennessee would need to win that match to punch a ticket to Saturday’s grand final where it would meet the victor of the other side of the bracket. 

All CUSA Championship matches can be streamed on ESPN+. For the complete tournament bracket click here

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Two MTSU Armored Combat Club combatants face off at Middle Tennessee State University on April 8, 2025.
The knights of Murfreesboro: Armored MMA arrives at MTSU
Sadie Sterbenz passes the ball down the field to Idun Kvaale at the Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium, on March 29, 2025.
MTSU soccer brings in transfers after losing key players from 2024
Quarterback Nick Vattiato goes under center during the Blue Raider Showcase at Floyd Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU football's 'Blue Raider Showcase'
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on March 3, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Tennis wraps up regular season and softball wins the 100 Miles of Hate series
MTSU tight end Hunter Tipton celebrates a touchdown during the Blue Raider Showcase at Floyd Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Three takeaways from MTSU football's spring showcase
Nick McDevitt looks on as the Blue Raiders face UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
BREAKING: MTSU signs men's basketball head coach Nick McDevitt to three-year extension
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Conference USA tournament: Match times and where to watch MTSU women’s tennis