Conference USA tournament: Match times and where to watch MTSU women’s tennis

Middle Tennessee women’s tennis (16-7) is headed to Lynchburg, Virginia for the 2025 Conference USA tournament, and aims to secure the program’s first ever CUSA Championship.

After finishing the regular season with their most wins since 2018, the Blue Raiders earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

MTSU finished the regular season an impressive 11-2 on its home court while going 2-4 on the road and 3-1 at neutral sites.

With the first-round bye, the Blue Raiders will face the winner of Jacksonville State (9-7) and Sam Houston (5-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

MTSU claimed victories over both squads during the regular season, defeating Jax State 4-2 on March 29 and Sam Houston 4-0 on April 11.

Should the Blue Raiders replicate their regular season results, they’d advance to the semifinals and face the winner of Louisiana Tech (17-8) and Western Kentucky University (15-9). That match would take place on Friday at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

Of the two teams, the Blue Raiders only faced Western Kentucky during the regular season but defeated the Hilltoppers 4-0 on April 8.

Middle Tennessee would need to win that match to punch a ticket to Saturday’s grand final where it would meet the victor of the other side of the bracket.

All CUSA Championship matches can be streamed on ESPN+. For the complete tournament bracket click here.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.