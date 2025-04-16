The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

SPARE Sunset Showcase: MTSU performers shine as the school year winds down

The Kyelen Arora Trio and Ryleigh Taye take the stage on drastically different April nights.
Kerstie Wolaver, ReporterApril 16, 2025
Sam McIntyre
Ryleigh Taye entertains at an MTSU Sunset Showcase on April 9, 2025.

During the warmer months of the school year, MTSU SPARE hosts a weekly Sunset Showcase featuring student performing artists in an intimate setting. Performers usually play to an outdoor crowd on the Student Union Commons, with the occasional indoor show due to inclement weather. 

Kyelen Arora Trio blows away a storm-sheltering crowd

The Kyelen Arora Trio entertains an indoor Sunset Showcase crowd at MTSU on April 2, 2025. (Chanel Coes-Evans)

The Kyelen Arora Trio warmed up a damp crowd April 2 as students and faculty took shelter from the rain just inside the Student Union.

Pink and orange lights flanked the stage after a crew quickly moved the setup inside only hours before the show. Severe weather warnings didn’t deter Arora or the onlookers milling about the Student Union.

Taking the stage in cargo pants and a green button down, Arora immediately made himself heard with his classic blues guitar meets alt-rock sound. Bass player Luke Foote and drummer Hayden Lynch rounded out the trio.

Arora appropriately advertised the showcase as a “no set jam,” with the band choosing songs as their moods led them throughout the night. 

Arora packed the set with long solos and funky bass lines as more and more onlookers approached the stage. The once calm crowd bobbed and nodded as everyone loosened up. Arora wedged an original song, “Parasite,” into a number of covers including Stevie Ray Vaugn’s “Voodoo Child,” throwing in solos for Foote and Lynch to showcase their talent.

Kyelen Arora leads the Kyelen Arora Trio at a Sunset Showcase in the MTSU Student Union on April 2, 2025. (Chanel Coes-Evans)

“That one’s called ‘Parasite.’ It was written by me and my sister, who is right there,” Arora said. She waved from the side of the room. 

Playfully teasing with the “Jeopardy!” theme between long, open jams, Arora slowed down to introduce his most recent release, “Who Are You,” bringing the crowd to their feet to dance and move more freely around the provided space. He held the crowd in a trance for “Can’t Fly,” another original, before switching guitars to finish out his set.

Ryleigh Taye’s soft voice cools off fans

Ryleigh Taye laughs with the crowd at a Sunset Showcase at MTSU on April 9, 2025. (Samuel McIntyre)

Ryleigh Taye, lead singer of the band Haym, opened her April 9 set with an acoustic cover of “Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish. 

“Can I cuss?” Taye asked, before singing “And you’re so full of s—,” laughing excitedly between the lines of the well-known song. 

Taye then introduced “Dear Joel,” an original song co-written with her roommate from the perspective of the character Clementine from the film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

String lights flickered above Taye as the sky darkened over the commons. She tore into Paramore’s “Ain’t it Fun,” lit by the sunset and surrounding street lamps. Her red hair glowed like a halo as her soprano voice and gentle guitar took over the space. 

“This feels like an open mic night y’all,” Taye said. “Sorry for cussing. I feel like I’m not supposed to do that, but I did a bunch of times.”

After describing recent mental health struggles, Taye exchanged a smile for cheers from her front row full of friends. 

The small crowd gave the show an intimate feeling as Taye squealed and bantered back and forth with the group of onlookers. At one fan’s request, she played Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black.” 

The sun sets on Ryleigh Taye and her audience on April 9, 2025. (Samuel McIntyre)

She continued into another original, “Jealous Girl,” full of engaging ad-libs met with laughter from the lawn. 

The crowd watched intently and continued to shout requests as the air chilled. Taye displayed her range as her voice met the audience at almost a whisper for a cover of “Brooklyn Baby,” and then quickly moved from her gentle tone into belting for a second Billie Eilish cover, “The Greatest.”

The final Sunset Showcase of the semester takes place Wednesday, April 16 with Cade Ortego & The Mood Swings.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
Xavier Perry looks towards the seated spectators at SWEET Melanin's Squid Games in MTSU's Rec Center on April 10, 2025.
SWEET Melanin gives the green light for 'Squid Games' at MTSU
The cast of "The Crucible" at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Jenna Anderson)
‘The Crucible’ brews a stir among MTSU theater goers
The crowd begins to arrive for "Bluegrass Forever: the Making of a First Class Stamp" at MTSU's Walker Library on April 9, 2025.
‘Bluegrass Forever’ stamp designer delivers hands-on presentation at MTSU
Allie Sultan makes closing remarks at the LGBT Plus College Conference's film festival in the Student Union at MTSU on April 3, 2025.
LGBT Plus College Conference film festival spotlights international perspectives
The doors open to the Lavender Closet Experience in MTSU's Student Union on April 5, 2025.
Lavender Closet Experience provides free clothing, care and encouragement
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
More in Featured
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas
Two MTSU Armored Combat Club combatants face off at Middle Tennessee State University on April 8, 2025.
The knights of Murfreesboro: Armored MMA arrives at MTSU
Retired U.S. Army Col. Charles Loyd “Charlie” Pigg and Cadet Battalion Cmdr. George Jouny cut into the celebration cake with a saber at MTSU's Veteran Memorial on April 10, 2025.
MTSU’s ROTC celebrates 75 years of excellence
MTSU tight end Hunter Tipton celebrates a touchdown during the Blue Raider Showcase at Floyd Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Three takeaways from MTSU football's spring showcase
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
Six MTSU international student visas revoked, MTSU confirms
University Provost Mark Byrnes spoke to a joint session of the Student Government Association on April 10, 2025, at MTSU.
Four MTSU student visas revoked
More in Features
A demonstrator poses with a pride flag during the 2025 People's March in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Queer Southerners find solace in community
Rio Ogura flashes a peace sign at a meeting of the World Languages and Cultures Club at MTSU. (Photo courtesy of Austin Gurley)
MTSU’s World Languages and Cultures Club members share global fun without leaving campus
Sidelines Magazine Editor's Letter
Sidelines Magazine Editor's Letter
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
Post Malone performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2024
Mainstream artists like Post Malone and Beyonce incorporate 'country twang' into their new music
Could Be Better's Sophie B. plays guitar while Abby Floyd drums at DIY venue DRKMTTR in Nashville, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro music makers: Overcoming adversity with Could Be Better
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
SPARE Sunset Showcase: MTSU performers shine as the school year winds down