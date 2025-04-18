The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Supersized screen brightens Bragg

$196,000 LED light screen continues building beautification project.
Victoria Stone, ReporterApril 18, 2025
Victoria Stone
The new LED light screen hangs in the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 21, 2025.
An LED light screen illuminates the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 26, 2025.

Something big — real big — waited for College of Media and Entertainment students when they returned from spring break. Weeks later, students are still adjusting to the new LED light screen’s presence.

“We had to do it when no one was in the building,” said Director of Technical Systems Michael Forbes. “And spring break was the big push to get it done.”

As of March 7, an LED light screen hangs above the lobby of the Bragg College of Media and Entertainment as part of a larger beautification project.

“It started with new lights, the new floor and the photo exhibit of student photographers’ work along the side of the first floor,” said College of Media and Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel.

From internal fundraising, $196,000 went to the screen and its installation. Planning for the screen began several months before installation. Several departments came together to figure out a better way to communicate with students than constant messaging. The light screen attempts to combine communication with the latest LED technology.

“TVs are still very limited on their size,” Forbes said. “So, really, the only option if you’re wanting something of that size and scale is to use LED.”

“Jumbotron” is a copyrighted term like “Kleenex” — LED light screen is the generic term for the fixture. LED is a solid-state lighting technology that converts electrical energy directly into light. This differs from traditional light sources that first convert energy into heat. LED technology is therefore a more energy efficient and longer lasting light source.

A message greets students in the Bragg Building at MTSU on March 27, 2025. (Victoria Stone)

Students agree the screen is very bright. 

“I think it’s a little bit of an eyesore,” Justine Norton, a public relations major, said. “But I understand the need for information in the building.”

As with any structure hanging from the ceiling, some might be concerned about the screen falling.

”We had a structural engineer come out and analyze the building, and he said this is a very safe space,” Forbes said. “This would be where you wanna hang it.” 

Stacey Tadlock manages the screen’s display. The screen can run MP4 videos without sound as well as PNG or JPEG files. Once faculty members create slides, they submit them to their respective department chair or director for approval. Student organizations can also submit content.

The LED light screen might take some getting used to, but overall the technology reflects the advancements of the College of Media and Entertainment.

Supersized screen brightens Bragg