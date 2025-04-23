The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Students Walk a Mile in Their Shoes for domestic violence and sexual assault awareness

The event’s hosts aim to destigmatize asking for help in times of crisis.
Kerstie Wolaver, ReporterApril 23, 2025
Kerstie Wolaver
Rebecca Brown and Alayna Groce at Walk a Mile in Their Shoes at MTSU on April 15, 2025.

Students on MTSU’s campus often spend spring afternoons basking in the sun or swinging in hammocks, but April 15, students donated their time — and cardio — to a good cause. 

Runners participate in Walk a Mile in Their Shoes at MTSU on April 15, 2025. (Lauren Blake)

The June Anderson Center for Women and Non-Traditional Students hosted Walk a Mile in Their Shoes, an annual event dedicated to bringing awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault. Numerous on and off-campus organizations such as the Office of Student Care and Conduct and MTSU Health Promotion participated. These organizations set up booths to pass out ribbons, buttons, pins and brochures to participants near the starting point outside the Rec Center, 

“[For] an awareness walk for sexual assault, some campuses do high heels,” said Maigan Wipfli, director of the June Anderson Center. “But we know that men and gender nonbinary folks all deal with domestic violence as well as women, so we wear regular shoes.” 

Fraternity and Sorority Life co-sponsored the event as a part of Greek Week at MTSU, bringing many participants from the Greek life community on campus. A cool breeze and sunshine made for perfect walking conditions as students changed into their new shirts and began their mile. 

Those participating signed in with the FSL director, Hannah Leyhew, picked up their teal shirts and begin the walk, which took them past the Student Union and the Honors Building, across the College of Education, through the middle of the Business and Aerospace Building, past the Corlew Middle and the Keathley University Center to Todd Hall, where walkers received a ticket for a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich upon their return to the start. 

After finishing the walk, participants sat in the grass sporting their new t-shirts, enjoying the sunshine and chatting while they ate their sandwiches. Others gathered for photo ops with wide smiles, shirts decorated with buttons and ribbons from the organizations set up nearby . 

The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center of Murfreesboro holds a crucial role in bringing  awareness to the issue as well as providing care for victims. The center offers counseling and even a shelter with 31 beds for anyone in need. 

A group of Walk a Mile in Their Shoes participants at MTSU on April 15, 2025. (Lauren Blake)

Events such as Walk a Mile in Their Shoes are important for the community because they help destigmatize the negative stereotypes that come with asking for help in situations involving domestic violence and sexual assault, said Alayna Groce, sexual assault counselor at the DVSA Center. 

The biggest takeaway from the event is the power of the statistics. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men are sexually assaulted, and college is one of the highest reported times that a person could be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Half of all assaults occur within the first semester, Wipfli said.

Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes on college campuses, with only about 12% of crimes reported. Events like Walk a Mile in Their Shoes bring awareness to the importance of reporting these crimes supporting survivors. 

“Just know that you are not alone; we really strive to be the people that you need when you’re struggling,” Groce said. “We want to create a safe space from those challenges you have undergone where you can come out on top.”

Students Walk a Mile in Their Shoes for domestic violence and sexual assault awareness