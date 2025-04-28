BREAKING: MTSU men’s tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals

MTSU men’s tennis (16-11) is set to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the NCAA Tournament Regionals, where it will face Duke University (18-8) in the round of 64 on Friday, May 2.

Coming off a sixth straight Conference USA Championship, the Blue Raiders look to get past the round of 32 for the first time in program history. Attempting to make a historic run, MTSU faced five Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranked opponents and 11 Power 4 foes in the 2025 season.

The ITA tabbed the Blue Raiders at No. 48 in the latest rankings.

If the Blue Raiders take down the Blue Devils on Friday, they will face the winner of Alabama State (15-10) and the University of Tennessee (20-8) on Sunday, May 4. Match times are to be announced.