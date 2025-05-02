The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU turns up with Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist

Students filled Murphy Center for the annual Signature Event concert to commemorate the end of the school year.
Brianna Sorrell, ReporterMay 2, 2025
Myles Valrie
Partynextdoor entertains at MTSU’s Murphy Center on April 30, 2025.
Partynextdoor headlines MTSU’s Signature Event concert at Murphy Center on April 30, 2025. (Myles Valrie)

With flashing lights, thumping bass and a packed crowd singing along, Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist lit up MTSU’s Signature Event concert Wednesday night, showcasing an unforgettable high-level show to cap off the semester. 

Hosted by SGA and SPARE, the event drew thousands of students to Murphy Center, marking one of the university’s biggest concert turnouts in recent years. From soulful R&B jams to crowd-hyping anthems, the night was a celebration of music, campus spirit and the end of a long school year. 

MTSU student DJ Cash set the mood for the night with R&B and hip-hop mixes that got the crowd dancing and singing along. From curating Drake to Miley Cyrus and Moneybagg Yo, his set spanned genres and eras, proving he knew how to keep the energy high and the audience engaged. 

As his beats echoed through the venue, students waved their phones in the air with flashlights, capturing a moment where everyone moved in sync. The crowd expressed their individuality through sequined tops, oversized jerseys and bold makeup choices, turning this concert into a full-blown fashion show. 

Mariah the Scientist takes the Murphy Center stage at MTSU on April 30, 2025.

After his set, the audience cheered as the lights dimmed for Mariah the Scientist, who opened up with her song “Good Times.” Mariah had the crowd singing and swaying and even induced moments of calm as fans paused to take in the emotion behind her lyrics. Her dreamy vocals set a mellow yet energetic tone that warmed up the stage for the night’s headliner. 

As she wrapped up her set to loud cheers, the anticipation in the room built once again. Moments later, the crowd erupted as Partynextdoor took the stage, opening with his 2024 single “Lose My Mind” and instantly shifting the energy to an electrifying pace. 

Partynextdoor had many elements that made his set engaging, from his background dancers, who were spotlighted throughout the night, to the emerging smoke and flashing lights that elevated the energy and added to the visual experience. 

Between sets, Partynextdoor briefly exited backstage, but kept the crowd engaged. His DJ kept the crowd on their feet with more of his hits, along with popular Drake collaborations that had fans singing along without missing a beat. 

One standout moment came when he played one of his older, but still popular hits, “Break from Toronto.” The crowd instantly jumped to their feet, cheering and moving in sync the moment the beat dropped. 

As Partynextdoor’s set came to an end, he thanked MTSU for having him and closed off on his fan favorite “Come and See Me”, leaving fans still singing along as he exited the stage. 

The 2025 Signature Event delivered its promise of an unforgettable night. With standout performances, vibrant production and a crowd full of energy, MTSU students were left riding a high long after the music ended.

Students filled Murphy Center for the annual Signature Event concert to commemorate the end of the school year.
Myles Valrie
Partynextdoor keeps the party going at Murphy Center at MTSU on April 30, 2025.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi during the climactic lightsaber duel in Revenge of the Sith. (Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company)
Weekly Distractions: Return of ‘Revenge of the Sith’
Alyson Blake Dellinger of Flummox gets loud at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 11, 2025.
Murfreesboro Music Makers: Flummox introduces 'Southern Progress'
"Sinners" images courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment.
'Sinners': a virtue of a film in the devil’s clothing
Karena Prince modeling an outfit designed by Zoe Grummons at the MTSU Melting Point fashion show in the Student Union Ballroom on April 12, 2025.
Melting Point: Where fashion meets climate awareness on the runway
Torres and Julien Baker out on the range. (Photo by Ebru Yildiz)
Weekly Distractions: Julien Baker & Torres go country
Carly Rose Ratcliffe sings at Seasons of Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Match Records goes country at Seasons of Murfreesboro showcase
More in Events
Clothesline Project t-shirts hang in the atrium of the Student Union at MTSU on April 10, 2025.
What is the Clothesline Project? MTSU students raise awareness for sexual assault
Rebecca Brown and Alayna Groce at Walk a Mile in Their Shoes at MTSU on April 15, 2025.
Students Walk a Mile in Their Shoes for domestic violence and sexual assault awareness
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Murfreesboro vinyl lovers line up for Record Store Day 2025
Ryleigh Taye entertains at an MTSU Sunset Showcase on April 9, 2025.
SPARE Sunset Showcase: MTSU performers shine as the school year winds down
Xavier Perry looks towards the seated spectators at SWEET Melanin's Squid Games in MTSU's Rec Center on April 10, 2025.
SWEET Melanin gives the green light for 'Squid Games' at MTSU
The cast of "The Crucible" at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Jenna Anderson)
‘The Crucible’ brews a stir among MTSU theater goers
More in Featured
A cicada from Brood XIX emerging from the ground in 2024.
Brood XIV cicadas set to serenade MTSU after 17 years underground
Abby Edgmon swings away against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
How MTSU softball crushed its own home run record
A t-shirt that all 2025 spring grads get when they pick up their graduation materials.
Hold on to your caps: What MTSU seniors need to remember this graduation season
Jimmy Hart poses on Faulkinberry Drive on campus on April 29, 2025.
Jimmy Hart and his legacy of informing the Murfreesboro community
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
Four MTSU international students' visas restored
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU turns up with Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist