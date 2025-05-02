MTSU turns up with Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist

With flashing lights, thumping bass and a packed crowd singing along, Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist lit up MTSU’s Signature Event concert Wednesday night, showcasing an unforgettable high-level show to cap off the semester.

Hosted by SGA and SPARE, the event drew thousands of students to Murphy Center, marking one of the university’s biggest concert turnouts in recent years. From soulful R&B jams to crowd-hyping anthems, the night was a celebration of music, campus spirit and the end of a long school year.

MTSU student DJ Cash set the mood for the night with R&B and hip-hop mixes that got the crowd dancing and singing along. From curating Drake to Miley Cyrus and Moneybagg Yo, his set spanned genres and eras, proving he knew how to keep the energy high and the audience engaged.

As his beats echoed through the venue, students waved their phones in the air with flashlights, capturing a moment where everyone moved in sync. The crowd expressed their individuality through sequined tops, oversized jerseys and bold makeup choices, turning this concert into a full-blown fashion show.

After his set, the audience cheered as the lights dimmed for Mariah the Scientist, who opened up with her song “Good Times.” Mariah had the crowd singing and swaying and even induced moments of calm as fans paused to take in the emotion behind her lyrics. Her dreamy vocals set a mellow yet energetic tone that warmed up the stage for the night’s headliner.

As she wrapped up her set to loud cheers, the anticipation in the room built once again. Moments later, the crowd erupted as Partynextdoor took the stage, opening with his 2024 single “Lose My Mind” and instantly shifting the energy to an electrifying pace.

Partynextdoor had many elements that made his set engaging, from his background dancers, who were spotlighted throughout the night, to the emerging smoke and flashing lights that elevated the energy and added to the visual experience.

Between sets, Partynextdoor briefly exited backstage, but kept the crowd engaged. His DJ kept the crowd on their feet with more of his hits, along with popular Drake collaborations that had fans singing along without missing a beat.

One standout moment came when he played one of his older, but still popular hits, “Break from Toronto.” The crowd instantly jumped to their feet, cheering and moving in sync the moment the beat dropped.

As Partynextdoor’s set came to an end, he thanked MTSU for having him and closed off on his fan favorite “Come and See Me”, leaving fans still singing along as he exited the stage.

The 2025 Signature Event delivered its promise of an unforgettable night. With standout performances, vibrant production and a crowd full of energy, MTSU students were left riding a high long after the music ended.

Gallery • 12 Photos Myles Valrie Partynextdoor keeps the party going at Murphy Center at MTSU on April 30, 2025.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.





