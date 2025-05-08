The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

How a mentality change is the difference for MTSU’s Clay Badylak

After his benching in 2023, Badylak returned to the lineup due to injury and his making strides at second base and at the plate.
Willie Phaler, ReporterMay 8, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Senior infielder Clay Badylak leads off first base in a game against Jax State at Reese Smith Jr. Field on May 4, 2025.

With a bases-loaded, walk off RBI single in the 10th inning last Friday night against Conference USA opponent Jacksonville State, senior infielder Clay Badylak put an exclamation mark on his bounce-back season. 

Badylak, who began the season on the bench for the Blue Raiders after an abysmal 2024, has found an extra gear in the two-hole for the MTSU offense. 

“It’s a lot of putting my faith in God and trusting him,” Badylak said. “It’s getting your confidence back and trying to play the game the right way.” 

After transferring to Middle Tennessee from Frontier Community College, the infielder experienced trouble at the plate and in the field early. While carrying a .175 batting average at the plate in 63 at-bats, Badylak struggled in the field committing 14 errors in 26 games.  

Clay Badylak throws to first in a game against Jax State at Reese Smith Jr. Field on May 4, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

If qualified for CUSA statistics, Badylak’s blunders would have tied him for fourth in the league for errors. 

Badylak’s poor performance last season forced head coach Jerry Meyers to bench him, with freshman infielder Grant Snider stepping in for most of April. 

Primarily a shortstop in 2024, Badylak looked to second and third base for playing time this season as Vanderbilt transfer Matt Wolfe has had the position on lock for the Blue Raiders. Badylak began 2025 on the bench, serving as the backup second baseman to Cooper Clapp.  

It didn’t take the Cincinnati, Ohio, native long to catch a break, however. In the opening series against Bowling Green, Clapp broke a hamate, sidelining him for nearly a month and drawing Badylak out of the dugout.  

Badylak has since made the most of this opportunity, as the senior infielder is finding success at the plate in 2025. 

Through 147 at-bats, the left-handed hitter slashed .293 out of the two-hole for MTSU while driving in 27 runs on 13 extra base hits. The infielder still has more to be desired in the field as he has committed 12 errors, but with a much larger sample size of 42 games in the field. 

Badylak credits the turnaround to a major change in his attitude. 

“It sounds a little weird, but I stopped caring so much,” Badylak said. “I had a decent fall, and I knew I would be in there [the starting lineup] at some point, so I was just waiting my turn and staying ready.” 

His success also stems from looking at things bigger than baseball, Badylak said. 

Clay Badylak at the plate in a game against Jax State at Reese Smith Jr. Field on May 4, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

“Looking back at the last year, it’s been about putting my identity not in the baseball game,” Badylak said. “Putting it in something else bigger than the game, and that helped me play more free this year and gave me a lot more confidence.” 

The freedom and confidence in Badylak’s play have been evident to the coaching staff, as he’s been given everyday opportunities in the field while hitting second in the lineup lately for MTSU. 

“Just happy for Clay and the opportunity that was there,” Meyers said. “They walk a guy not because they are disrespecting Clay necessarily, but because they’re trying to set up a double play everywhere. Sometimes those moves don’t work, and sometimes they pay off for you.” 

After dropping two of three to Jacksonville State, Badylak and the Blue Raiders sit in last place in CUSA and need a strong showing in their final six conference games to have a shot at the conference tournament.  

More timely hitting from Badylak in his turnaround season would certainly help Middle Tennessee’s cause as they sit two games behind No. 8 seed Liberty, currently the last team in.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Ava Tepe standing on first base at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 28, 2025.
Ava Tepe caps off senior weekend with stellar performance
Eston Snider bolts back to first in a game against Jax State at Reese Smith Jr. Field on May 4, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball vs Jacksonville State
Abby Edgmon swings away against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
How MTSU softball crushed its own home run record
Middle Tennessee players stretch in pre-game before taking on UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Conference USA struggles continue for MTSU baseball
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
The sun beams down on MTSU's senior day during pregame warmups at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024.
On the clock: Four Blue Raiders enter the 2025 NFL Draft
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
How a mentality change is the difference for MTSU’s Clay Badylak