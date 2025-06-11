The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Home turf: How MTSU’s new playing surface can benefit Blue Raider football

Players and coaches hit the new turf for the first time this week.
Brett Walker, Sports editorJune 11, 2025
Brett Walker
View from the Floyd Stadium stands of MTSU’s new turf on June 10, 2025.

While the previous offseason saw an overhaul off-the-field for MTSU football with the hiring of head coach Derek Mason, the current offseason saw one on-the-field, literally. 

Georgia based company, Shaw Sports Turf, installed a new artificial playing surface in Floyd Stadium early this month, giving Middle Tennessee a fresh field for the first time since 2014. 

Although Floyd Stadium’s new surface surpasses its predecessor in style, perhaps its greatest innovation is toward player safety. 

Comparison between Floyd Stadium’s old turf (top) and new turf (bottom) on Aug. 26, 2024, and June 10, 2025. (Brett Walker)

Shaw Sports Turf’s “GAME ON” technology emphasizes player health with its “tufted in” installation creating less seams and a smoother surface. Additionally, gone are the rubber pellets from the old turf making way for a walnut infield that will create much cooler mid-summer practices and early autumn gamedays for the Blue Raiders.  

“The performance of the turf is so much better,” Mason said. “With all of the rubber infield that we used to have, the turf was hot. Now what we have with the walnut infield and the sand base, it doesn’t permeate heat. The heat sort of dispels, you don’t have the rubber pellets getting in guys’ eyes either so it’s pretty cool.”   

Middle Tennessee’s new field also lowers the risk of injury as Shaw Sports Turf utilizes the “Head-To-Toe Athlete Approach” when designing its surfaces. The approach is designed around seven performance tests that indicate 7% of athletes’ injuries are impact related and affect the head while over 50% of injuries are stability related and affect the lower body.

To combat such data, MTSU’s turf comes with a half-inch layer of padding underneath the surface that reduces the blow that players take, Mason said. 

“It feels like it’s got a little more bounce to it,” Mason said of the new turf. “It’s still settling but it’s something that’s easy to land on. Football is a contact sport, you’re going to fall in this game. There’s a difference between falling on concrete and falling on a padded soft pillow; this is somewhere in between.” 

From the players’ perspective, the fresh field serves as a significant upgrade as the prior turf was prone to cause knee and shin injuries, with redshirt freshman quarterback Roman Gagliano suffering the latter last season, he said.  

The removal and installation process took roughly six weeks and served as MTSU’s latest effort to modernize its aging athletic facilities, with the new Student Athletes Performance Center’s (SAPC) ribbon-cutting coming up on July 30.

Construction on MTSU’s Student Athlete Performance Center continues in Floyd Stadium’s North end zone on June 10, 2025. (Brett Walker)

Improved safety measures combined with the aesthetic changes have been enough to excite the university’s student athletes, even for not-so-exciting tasks. 

“That was the most excited I’ve ever seen us getting ready to condition, just being out here,” Gagliano said. “Obviously, the new building (SAPC) is coming along great too so you can definitely feel what’s coming for us for sure.” 

The Blue Raiders will look to defend their new “home turf” for the first time when opening the season against Austin Peay on Aug. 30. 

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior infielder Clay Badylak leads off first base in a game against Jax State at Reese Smith Jr. Field on May 4, 2025.
How a mentality change is the difference for MTSU’s Clay Badylak
Ava Tepe standing on first base at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 28, 2025.
Ava Tepe caps off senior weekend with stellar performance
Eston Snider bolts back to first in a game against Jax State at Reese Smith Jr. Field on May 4, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU baseball vs Jacksonville State
Abby Edgmon swings away against Ball State at Blue Raider Softball Field on March 1, 2025.
How MTSU softball crushed its own home run record
Middle Tennessee players stretch in pre-game before taking on UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Conference USA struggles continue for MTSU baseball
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
BREAKING: MTSU men's tennis to face Duke in first round of NCAA Regionals
About the Contributor
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Sports editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Home turf: How MTSU’s new playing surface can benefit Blue Raider football