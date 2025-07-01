Gallery: Nashville Pride Festival 2025

Gallery • 16 Photos Sam McIntyre An american flag with a pride rainbow flys high as marchers parade down Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28, 2025.

The Music City became the Colorful City last weekend.

The annual Nashville Pride festival brought thousands together to march, mingle and celebrate Middle Tennessee’s LGBTQ+ community. Performances by artists like Gale, Empress Of and The Knocks in Bicentennial Park were just one part of this year’s festival. Nashville’s iconic Broadway, a street in downtown typically known for its honky tonks and celebrity-owned bars, transformed to a sea of color in the city’s annual Pride parade as people marched through the street and hundreds more cheered from the sidewalk Saturday. On Friday, people could walk around Bicentennial Park and visit dozens of booths set up by local organizations and businesses, or catch one of several shows at the Equality stage.