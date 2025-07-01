The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Gallery: Nashville Pride Festival 2025

Noah McLane and Sam McIntyreJuly 1, 2025
Thousands gathered from Middle Tennessee and beyond to celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community in Tennessee's capital.
Sam McIntyre
An american flag with a pride rainbow flys high as marchers parade down Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28, 2025.

The Music City became the Colorful City last weekend.

The annual Nashville Pride festival brought thousands together to march, mingle and celebrate Middle Tennessee’s LGBTQ+ community. Performances by artists like Gale, Empress Of and The Knocks in Bicentennial Park were just one part of this year’s festival. Nashville’s iconic Broadway, a street in downtown typically known for its honky tonks and celebrity-owned bars, transformed to a sea of color in the city’s annual Pride parade as people marched through the street and hundreds more cheered from the sidewalk Saturday. On Friday, people could walk around Bicentennial Park and visit dozens of booths set up by local organizations and businesses, or catch one of several shows at the Equality stage.

Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
