‘EA Sports College Football 26’: What’s new for MTSU?

As another college football season draws nearer, MTSU once again finds itself “in the game” with the launch of “EA Sports College Football 26” this week.

The game’s release follows “EA College Football 25”, which succeeded both critically and financially after an 11-year hiatus from the series. The Blue Raiders are represented once again, with a few changes from the previous game.

A stadium pulse

The Blue Raiders’ home field is included in a more accurate portrayal of Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium compared to the previous game. Added features in this year’s virtual version of Floyd include the newly constructed Student Athlete Performance Center, along with a fresh turf design to match MTSU’s recently installed playing surface.

EA also updated the stadium’s scoreboard, replacing the previous version with Middle Tennessee’s “new” video board which was installed just prior to the 2024 season.

Another notable addition to this year’s game is the M-T-S-U chant. Absent from last year’s game, the chant now accompanies the Band of Blue when Middle Tennessee runs out of the tunnel and when the team scores.

The added crowd involvement through chants, cheers and boos helps make EA’s virtual Floyd Stadium feel a bit more realistic than last year.

Coaching tree

As expected, “EA Sports College Football 26” carries over a lot from last year. However, one addition breaks new ground for the series with the first-time inclusion of coach images and likenesses.

Over 300 coaches appear in the game at launch, and three members of MTSU’s coaching staff opted in with head coach Derek Mason, offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Brian Stewart seen patrolling the sidelines throughout various game modes.

Mason, heading into his second year at the helm of the Blue Raiders, is one of the most prevalent representatives of MTSU within the game. EA’s rendering of Mason however is, well, undetailed at best

At least they spelled the head coach’s name right.

Rating the Raiders

The top-rated Blue Raiders on launch day include safety John Howse IV and running back Rickey Hunt Jr., both at 83 overall. Quarterback Nick Vattiato checks in at a 79 overall, while defensive lineman Shakai Woods is the top-rated lineman on either side of the ball with a 79 rating to anchor the defense.

Overall, MTSU as a team is rated as a 72, with a 69 on offense and 68 on defense. This is tied for the fourth highest in Conference USA, as EA ranks the Blue Raiders similarly to Kennesaw State, Louisiana Tech and Sam Houston State.

Realistic schemes

The playbooks for Middle Tennessee are mostly accurate to the schemes the team ran last season. Reeder’s offense is listed as a spread, which focuses on stretching a defense with multiple receivers and being pass heavy at times.

Stewart’s defense plays as a 3-4, encompassing three linemen at the line of scrimmage with four linebackers behind them.

Missing mascot

Among the things missing from the game include everyone’s favorite blue Pegasus, Lightning. Although EA gained the rights to over 30 new mascots, including a Strawberry Pop-Tart for the illustrious Pop-Tart Bowl, but Middle Tennessee’s blue horse is still absent in this year’s edition of the game.

Uni watch

Just like last year’s entry, there’s no shortage of “drip” available for the Blue Raiders.

While there are several presets that match up with MTSU’s game worn combinations, the game allows players to mix and match components.

There are three different helmet options to pair with four jersey and pant choices. White, black and grey are the choices for helmets, while white, black, grey and blue are options for jerseys and pants.

Early access for “EA College Football 26” early access opened on Monday, July 7, with the standard edition access opening on Thursday, July 10. The title is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

