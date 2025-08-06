The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU opens new state of the art Applied Engineering Building

Jacob Burgess, Co-Sports Editor August 6, 2025
Jacob Burgess
Entrance into the Donald and Frances McDonald Atrium inside the AEB on, August 6, 2025

MTSU officials opened a new building for the second week in a row on Tuesday morning, cutting the ribbon on the nearly $75 million Applied Engineering Building (AEB). MTSU officials cut another grand opening ribbon for the second week in a row, this time with the opening of the nearly $75 million Applied Engineering Building.  

“As you can imagine a project of this magnitude doesn’t just occur, it takes commitment and an effort of many people to make it happen,” MTSU President Sydney A. McPhee said. 

This building wouldn’t have been possible without many people but especially Donald and Frances McDonald, the backbone of this program, and the Gould family, McPhee said.  

Richard Gould, former Engineering Technology Chair led the way for the growth of the MTSU mechatronics department for nearly two decades.  

“It was my mother’s generosity and her belief in my father’s legacy that helped make the mechatronics lab a reality,” Jimmy Gould said, son of Richard and Jean Gould. “Dad certainly laid the groundwork for the department of Engineering Technology to expand to its present reach and the vision to embrace the mechatronics program before so many better other known institutions. He didn’t have the idea of the lab; mom was introduced to the idea and ran with it.” 

The building focuses on multiple lab spaces with Dexcom and Automation Nth equipment, the Gould Mechatronics Robotics Lab and the Co-Bot Workplace Development Center.

One of the Co-Bots inside the AEB on, August 6, 2025

The Co-Bots in the automation lab are the cornerstone of the building, with the Co-Bots able to work alongside people that is planned to use as a development center for local industries, Ken Currie, chair of the engineering technology department, said.   

The AEB provides the Engineering Technology department of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences as a central location to grow the program. Engineering Technology was formerly located in the Voorhies Engineering Technology, Davis Science and Midgett buildings on campus.  

“We were separated between two buildings, and we didn’t have any space in either to have students collaborate and work together,” Currie said. 

All the amazing state-of-the-art technology and equipment you see, has been accumulating over the past few years but never had the space to set everything up, Currie said.  

New student workspaces inside the AEB, on August 6, 2025 (Jacob Burgess)

Along with the multiple lab spaces, the AEB will give students the opportunity to have space where they can collaborate on projects inside and out of the classroom.  

Nearly all junior and senior level classes will be held within the AEB with the third floor comprised of student workrooms and tutoring spaces that the department didn’t have previously, Currie said.  

 

About the Contributor
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Assistant Sports Editor
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I’m majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
MTSU opens new state of the art Applied Engineering Building