Three fall storylines to watch in MTSU sports

The 2025 fall semester is just around the corner, and with it comes a new year for MTSU athletics.

From the turf to the court, the university’s football, women’s soccer and volleyball teams are set to begin their seasons. As the last days of summer melt away in the August heat, here are three fall storylines to watch for the Blue Raiders.

Mason’s big and tall

Middle Tennessee football is entering its second season with head coach Derek Mason at the helm and looks to improve after a lackluster 3-9 campaign. The Blue Raiders’ offensive front struggled mightily in 2024, failing to establish a strong run game while using a nation-leading eight offensive line combinations.

In response to last year’s woes, Mason and his staff brought in six offensive line transfers to solidify depth and make life easier for veteran quarterback Nick Vattiato. As week one quickly approaches, several transfers look to make an immediate impact.

Among Vattiato’s new blockers is Rhode Island transfer Jacob Otts. Standing at 6-foot-7, the Florida native is the tallest player on MTSU’s roster and will likely begin the year at left tackle. Otts started 10 games last season and helped guide the Rams to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Another trench transfer to watch is EJ Harris. The former Auburn Tiger played in three games last season and was rated as a three-star portal prospect by On3. Third heaviest on the team, Harris weighs in at 317 pounds and looks to take over one of the team’s offensive guard spots.

Regardless of who starts in what role on August 30, Mason surely hopes that the Blue Raiders’ five-man front is more proficient than it was a year ago. Brett Walker

New coach on the block

After another year saw a first-round exit in the Conference USA Tournament, MTSU volleyball has a clean slate with a new coaching staff and almost an entirely new roster.

With the hiring of head coach Alexa Keckler, the Blue Raiders’ projected roster contains only three returning players who played a combined 82 sets last season.

Keckler comes to Murfreesboro following seven years as the head coach for Lehigh University. Under Keckler’s leadership last season, the Mountain Hawks finished 16-13 on the year, including a 5-3 win over MTSU during the Blue Raider Invitational last fall. Since arriving on campus, Keckler and the new staff have been busy, bringing in seven transfers and seven freshmen.

Junior setter Michaela Dlouha looks to make an instant impact for MTSU on the floor. A former Binghamton Bearcat, Dlouha was named the America East Conference Rookie of the Year in 2023. The Czech native followed up the award-winning campaign with a strong sophomore season where she led the AEC in total blocks with 143.

MTSU volleyball will begin its 28-game schedule on Friday, Aug. 29, as it squares off with Purdue Fort Wayne. Conference play begins Sept. 26 as the Blue Raiders host Kennesaw State at home. Willie Phaler

Building a unit

A crack in the door has appeared for MTSU women’s soccer to claim a top spot in Conference USA.

Opposing CUSA coaches ranked MTSU fifth in the preseason poll behind the likes of Liberty, Florida International University, newcomer Missouri State and New Mexico State University. Head coach Aston Rhoden welcomed back a core group, along with a handful of experienced transfers and a strong group of freshmen.

Middle Tennessee upgraded the midfield and attacking depth by bringing in graduate students Ximena Jauregui, Sandra Segovia del Hoyo and senior Lexi Rabold.

The backline will be a mix of returners Sadie Sterbenz and Emma Brown, with the possibility of seeing transfer Hannah Delaney, returner Jess Gray or several freshmen to fill the void.

Looking at the rest of the conference, MTSU could have a chance to move up from last year’s fifth-place finish. Reigning CUSA champion FIU returned eight contributing players and has a new head coach in Matt Dunn. Dunn, the former coach of NAIA powerhouse Keiser University, looks to retool the Panthers.

The Blue Raiders tied with Sam Houston last season in points and finished two points behind NMSU. That, combined with Missouri State adjusting to a new conference, puts MTSU within striking distance.

Middle Tennessee starts the season Aug. 14 against Belmont and begins conference play on Sept. 21 against Jacksonville State. Jacob Burgess

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.