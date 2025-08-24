‘He wanted to stay a Blue Raider’: MTSU’s quarterback is finishing his career where it started

At every season’s end, college football coaches around the country prepare for the winter transfer window. Though the portal has been inevitable since its inception in 2018, its impact has been strengthened by the reduction of NCAA regulations over time.

Over 25% of all Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) scholarship players transferred following the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Max Olson. For many teams, including MTSU, it’s become normal to begin each season with entirely new faces than the year prior.

Players enter the portal each December, whether by persuasion or choice. Coaching staff show underperformers the door, while star players often chase what they believe to be better opportunities tied to bigger paychecks.

But not MTSU’s Nick Vattiato.

“It comes down to what’s important to you and what your goals are,” Vattiato said. “A lot of guys get caught up in the dollar sign that comes with the transfer portal, and they go somewhere else, and it doesn’t pan out for them.”

While others might search for brighter stadium lights and better name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, finishing his career as a Blue Raider was of utmost importance to MTSU’s starter.

The transfer portal opened early for Vattiato two years ago when MTSU parted ways with longtime head coach Rick Stockstill after the team posted a 4-8 record. It opened again last December as the Blue Raiders completed a 3-9 rebuilding year in Derek Mason’s first season.

Despite Middle Tennessee’s win column struggles, Vattiato passed for 3,092 yards in each of those campaigns, good for second most in Conference USA in 2023 and first in 2024. Additionally, those marks placed him 32nd and 24th nationally in those respective years. While his statistical accolades drew the attention of opposing portal poachers, Vattiato never entered his name to transfer.

“This school and the coaching staff, whether it was the coaching staff before or Coach Mason’s staff now, they’ve given me a lot of opportunities here,” Vattiato said. “… I’m forever grateful for those.”

Those opportunities came earlier than expected, with Vattiato starting late in his freshman season.

After not making the initial 2021 roster card, Vattiato began his college career in injury relief against Western Kentucky, throwing a touchdown on his first drive before promptly tossing five interceptions. Following the blowout loss, he guided the Blue Raiders to a 2-1 regular season record down the stretch and was named the Bahamas Bowl Offensive MVP in a 31-24 MTSU victory.

He redshirted in his sophomore season, sitting behind starter Chase Cunningham to save eligibility, and became the full-time starter in 2023. In that time, he’s thrown for the fourth-most yards in MTSU history, only needing 483 to move into second place. Now one of the longest tenured players on roster, the redshirt senior owns the respect of MTSU’s coaching staff.

Having Vattiato under center is like having a wily 10-year veteran, a quintessential leader who understands where he is in his career, Mason said.

“Some players are just trying to get better themselves,” Mason said. “I think now he’s at a different point in his career. It’s about how his influence impacts and moves the needle for everybody else.”

The signal caller primarily leads by example. Over five years in Murfreesboro, Vattiato has earned national recognition on award watchlists. He’s been nominated for various athletic, academic and community service-based awards, such as the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Wuerffel Trophy, while attending the Manning Passing Academy two years in a row.

To those who don’t know him, Vattiato may seem like a posterboard student athlete, but the seasoned college QB isn’t afraid to hold teammates accountable.

Last September, the Blue Raiders traveled to Memphis for their final nonconference game of the season. Middle Tennessee came into the contest reeling after three consecutive blowout losses to No. 6 Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, and Duke by an average of 35 points, or five touchdowns, per game.

Despite recent results, MTSU hung tough with the Tigers early. Wide receiver Omari Kelly fumbled through the end zone on a would-be Blue Raider touchdown in the first quarter, but Middle Tennessee’s defense kept Memphis’ potent offense at bay and the score at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Facing first and 10 on MTSU’s 20-yard-line, offensive lineman Mateo Guevara snapped the ball to Vattiato. Middle Tennessee’s left tackle and left guard blocked the same incoming blitzer on the play, giving Memphis defensive back Kobee Minor a free shot at the quarterback. Minor hammered Vattiato from his blindside, forcing a fumble resulting in a Tigers’ touchdown a few plays later.

In a moment of teaching and perhaps slight frustration, Vattiato berated his offensive line. Not to start a fight or cause a rift between teammates, but to make a point.

“You never want to chew a guy out just to chew a guy out,” Vattiato said. “There has to be a purpose behind it. You want to teach them. You want to make sure they understand, ‘Hey this is what happened, now how do we fix it?’”

The Blue Raiders picked up their fourth straight loss in a 24-7 defeat, but the team’s head coach didn’t mind seeing his quarterback get fiery with peers. Vattiato never makes excuses or explanations, so when he pulls the trigger and gets after his teammates, it’s rightfully so, Mason said.

“That dude is so amazing, man, I love that dude,” Mason said in his postgame presser. “I love how he controls the room. When he speaks, they listen. Why? Because the dude puts it on the line every time he steps out there to play football.”

Vattiato’s respect from teammates goes beyond the playing field. Over the years, he’s grown close with many teammates both past and present. Likely to be named a team captain for the third straight season, Vattiato continues to bring the same energy every day, solidifying the trust and admiration of his teammates, Guevara said.

Guevara, a redshirt junior, played in all 12 games for the Blue Raiders last season and feels the offensive line is “lightyears ahead” of where it was a year ago. Regardless of who starts up front when the season kicks off, the entire offensive line is willing to sacrifice whatever it takes for their signal caller, Guevara said.

“I’m going to fight for him, I’m going to give my everything for him, I’m going to sacrifice everything just to protect him,” Guevara said. “The rest of the offensive linemen feel the same way.”

Despite the individual success, wins have been hard to come by in Vattiato’s MTSU tenure. To this point, the quarterback has compiled an 11-21 record as a starter, but he hopes that will change in his final season.

“For me to be at a place that has given me so many opportunities, hopefully we can go out on that field and give back and start winning,” Vattiato said.

Lead photo illustration by Brett Walker. Images courtesy of Sidelines archives.

