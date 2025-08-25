How to stay sane freshman year

Freshman year may be intimidating, but with the right preparation and support, it can become a period of growth and achievement. At MTSU, resources, events and programs are designed to make the transition into college life more manageable and less overwhelming.

Developing these habits early also sets a strong foundation for long-term success. Understanding how to manage time, stay organized and use campus resources effectively are essential skills that can make all the difference.

Highlighting five standout tips, this list will serve as a practical guide for thriving during freshman year.



1. Master the art of time management

Using a planner, whether it’s Google Calendar, Notion or a physical agenda, will prevent last-minute stress when scheduling everything, such as classes, assignments or study sessions. Planning day-to-day or weekly will help to keep track of due dates, meeting times or events coming up. It’s also important to take time and read over the syllabus for each class. Don’t just glance at due dates; make note of them and set aside time to break projects or bigger assignments into smaller steps.

2. Use campus resources

MTSU offers many resources to help students with any designated needs. Students can use the University Writing Center located on the second floor of the James E. Walker Library, or they can schedule an appointment online to get one-on-one help with writing papers. There is also a Career Development Center located in the Keathley University Center to assist students with resume development, cover letters and other professional needs. More campus resources can be found on the MTSU website.

3. Go to campus events

Attending campus events is more than a way to pass the time. From student organization fairs to game days and cultural programs, showing up helps students build friendships and find a sense of belonging on campus. One fun traditional event, “Crash the Commons,” is a great opportunity to have fun and meet other students. This event happens in the Student Union Commons, and students can enjoy field games as well as music. Events like this highlight how campus extends beyond the classrooms and allow students to come together and enjoy the campus community.

4. Talk to professors

Professors are not only teachers but also mentors and resources. Building relationships with professors can make classes feel less overwhelming. Attending office hours, asking questions and showing genuine interest in the subject helps students better understand the class material and stand out in bigger classes. Even taking the time to introduce yourself and ask for guidance can open the door to recommendation letters and long-term connections.

5. Prioritize self-care

Balancing classes, assignments and new responsibilities can be a lot to manage all at once. It’s important to make time for self-care in the midst of juggling everything. Getting enough sleep, eating well and setting aside time to relax helps students stay focused and avoid burnout. Using campus resources such as the Recreational Center or Counseling Services can support both physical and mental needs.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

