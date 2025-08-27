The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week one opponent

Welcome to the first edition of “The Other Sideline,” a weekly series previewing MTSU’s opponent with an opposing beat reporter.

This week, former MTSU Sidelines sports editor and Main Street Clarksville sports editor, Calvin White, provided the scoop on the Austin Peay Governors (0-0, 0-0 United Athletic Conference) ahead of their season-opening trip to Floyd Stadium.

The opposing coach

Led by second-year head coach Jeff Faris, the Governors look to improve after an underwhelming 4-8 record in 2024. As the 2025 season kicks off, Austin Peay hopes to pick up its first win against the Blue Raiders in 39 years.

Coming off a UAC championship in 2023 with former head coach Scotty Walden, the Govs underperformed in year one of the Faris era.

“I wouldn’t say the expectations were super high because most of that roster from the first year of Scotty Walden did transfer out,” White said. “Ferris was hired in December of 2023. He had to hit the December portal window hard as soon as he was hired and had to hit the May portal window hard to get some guys in there.”

A former assistant for the University of California at Los Angeles and Duke University, expectations are elevated for Faris in year two, White said.

“I would say they are higher just because [Faris] had a full year of recruiting,” White said. “They’ve got a lot of transfers in from some bigger [Football Bowl Subdivision] schools, not necessarily from Power 4, but they got some guys in from bigger universities that are expecting to contribute.”

Despite Austin Peay’s lackluster 2024, the Blue Raiders respect Faris’ group heading into the contest, as MTSU head coach Derek Mason acknowledged his work at Middle Tennessee’s season-opening press conference.

“Good coaches find good players,” Mason said. “Coach Faris is a good coach. He’s been doing this for a minute, and they went into the transfer portal. They brought in some junior college talent. They’re going to have guys that are going to make plays.”

Players to watch

Quarterback(s)- Austin Smith and Chris Parson

Austin Peay’s quarterback room seems to be a point of emphasis in the Blue Raiders’ week one prep. Smith and Parson are currently in a battle to be the starting signal caller. Smith enters the season after making 11 starts in 2024, taking over for Mason Garcia after suffering a season-ending injury against the University of Louisville in week one. Parson is looking to win the job after transferring from Mississippi State University.

“They have two [quarterbacks] in Austin Smith and Chris Parson,” Mason said. “They’ve got some running QBs and we have to figure out what it’s going to be in game.”

Middle Tennessee’s defense echoed Mason’s message, with linebacker Parker Hughes taking note of Austin Peay’s quarterbacks.

“We have a challenge with them at quarterback,” Hughes said. “They have two star quarterbacks, and any time the quarterbacks run the ball, that can break you as a defense.”

While Austin Peay has yet to make an announcement on the starter for Saturday’s contest, White anticipates a clear starter for the Governors during their trip to Murfreesboro.

“Chris Parson, he’s probably going to be the starting quarterback,” White said. “I don’t think you bring in a guy from an SEC school like Mississippi State, bring him down to the FCS level, and you don’t expect him to start.”

Wide Receivers- Shemar Kirk and Nate Garnett Jr.

Kirk and Garnett bring playmaking ability to a position that the Governors seemed to lack last year, as they ranked in the bottom half of the UAC in passing offense and eighth in total offense.

Kirk is a former University of Miami Hurricane who made his way to APSU after just three appearances in his junior year in Coral Gables, Florida, catching two passes for 22 yards.

The Governors also snagged Garnett out of the portal this past offseason after he spent 2024 with Morehead State. Appearing in all 12 games, the sophomore hauled in 41 receptions for 921 yards and six touchdowns.

“Those two guys are kind of expected to be the go-to weapons on offense,” White said.

Offensive Line Additions- Eli Sutton, Sadou Ba, Zak Bowden and Nick Hilliard

Much like MTSU, offensive line depth was a big need for the Governors this offseason, and something that the staff addressed through the portal, White said.

This need created a ripple effect throughout Austin Peay’s offense last season, handcuffing many of their skill players and becoming a large factor in the offense trending towards the bottom of the UAC.

The Govs look to show off a new look offensive line against the Blue Raiders, featuring transfers from high levels, including the University of North Carolina (Sutton), University of Troy (Bowden), Tennessee State University (Ba) and Princeton University (Hilliard).

Where to Watch

The Blue Raiders and Governors week one matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+, with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff.

There is currently no official point spread out on the Blue Raiders’ season-opening matchup. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives MTSU a 75.0% chance of winning.

Editor Picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter

MTSU 35, APSU 17

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor

MTSU 31, APSU 14

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor

MTSU 35, APSU 17

Calvin White, Main Street Clarksville sports editor

MTSU 35, APSU 21

