MTSU NPHC brings out students to celebrate Greek life at Courtyard Wednesday

Hundreds of students gathered outside in the MTSU Student Union Commons to enjoy free food, music and dancing at Courtyard Wednesday. The highlight of the night was the yard show that featured fraternities and sororities performing traditional choreographed dances known as “strolling” in the center of the crowd.

“It’s a big event that brings campus together,” Ryan Irving, member of Omega Si Phi Fraternity, said. “You have the Greeks that stroll, but everybody gets involved. It gets the community engaged.”

Courtyard Wednesdays take place each semester and introduce students to the sororities and fraternities of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, better known as the “Divine Nine,” which represents the nine historically Black organizations that make up the NPHC.

“The yard show is basically the first glance of Greek life, especially for incoming freshmen,” Kevarrius Wright, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, said. “It’s to show off the different aspects of each fraternity and sorority in terms of their style. As far as Courtyard itself … it’s more like a gathering – a meet and greet for organizational and non-organizational [students] … It’s just a fun time.”

The Commons were alive with the sounds of pride and tradition, from the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s signature “Skee-Wee!” to the barks of Omega Psi Phi’s “Que Dogs.” Their stomps, claps, and chants could be heard across campus, reverberating from the Student Union all the way to the KUC.

“Strolling is fun because it’s a form of dance for Black Greek-letter organizations, but they use it as a way to have fun and bring people together,” Wright said.

For many students, Courtyard is the time to meet new people, showcase their best outfits and enjoy the energetic atmosphere on the Student Union steps. Morgan Wooten, a freshman, noted the excitement on campus in the days leading up to it.

“I just kept hearing about it,” Wooten said, and recalled a conversation she had with a fraternity member who encouraged her to come.

When Wooten arrived, she said it was unlike anything she’d seen at MTSU. Despite Courtyard Wednesdays not being advertised on the MTSU website, this semester had the biggest turnout many had ever seen.

“I’d never seen [the Commons] that packed,” Wooten said. “I was impressed.”

Despite Wednesday being her busiest class day, Wooten made sure to finish all her assignments so she could enjoy the fun.

“It was giving ‘Stomp the Yard,’” Wooten said, referring to the early 2000s dance film.

For students like Irving, Courtyard is special.

“Courtyard is a positive experience,” Irving said. “The campus events that usually get sponsored don’t cater to every crowd at MTSU. We’re more diverse than that. I feel like Courtyard is needed for everybody to feel included and have something fun to do on campus.”

Josh Jackson, a junior, shares Irving’s sentiment that Courtyard is beneficial for the community at MTSU.

“I think it’s important because a lot of times people just go to class and go home,” Jackson said. “A big part of college is education, but at the same time, you want to be able to grow, meet and congregate with new people. So having an event like that is very helpful.”

Students like Wright believe more events can and should be held that bring the same crowd as Courtyard.

“I say our community itself is strong, and our events can be even stronger,” Wright said. “Don’t let Courtyard be the only time all our community comes out. We should support each other the same way we support these big events. And don’t let the crowd or the number of people that come be a factor in whether you come.”

Wright says he hopes more students come to future Courtyards and other student-led events and encourages them to stay up to date by following the NPHC Instagram page.

“Come out of your room, man,” Wright said. “In my fraternity, we have a phrase that we say: ‘College days swiftly pass.’ Once we leave this environment, it’s over … You don’t get this time back, so enjoy your Courtyards while you can.”

