MTSU Band of Blue is in its new era

The Band of Blue has traditionally been known for its appearances at MTSU home games, Blue Zoo Bash and other school events to get audiences pumped. This year, the band will be returning with new appearances and different ways to capture the crowd’s attention.

MTSU announced the band’s new director, Bryan Braue, in April, marking the season of fresh ideas and a renewed tradition.

As Braue has plans for the Band of Blue, members like Rachel Ashby are eager to be a part of the changes to make this season one to remember.

Ashby, a sophomore marketing major, has played clarinet with the Band of Blue since her freshman year. Ashby is particularly ready for the new uniforms members will be getting this year.

“I’ve seen several pictures of the new uniforms, and I’m super excited to debut them at the football game,” Ashby said. “I definitely think fans will notice them too, because it’s still like the true blue, but they have a drape thing that goes down based on the pictures I’ve seen.”

The new uniforms will showcase an updated MTSU logo that includes the pegasus with the MT on the left chest. There will be a larger MT logo on the back of the uniforms with a sash that goes down the side. The band will be in all black with drum majors in blue.

Ashby is especially excited to be part of the Band of Blue during Braue’s first year as a director. His fresh ideas and energy are already shaping the band in new ways, and she looks forward to seeing how his leadership will influence their performances.

“I think it means a lot to me that I will be able to be with the first year of members under the new director, and what he has to bring for us,” Ashby said.

Along with the crowd’s energy, the upcoming band collaboration with Austin Peay State University’s band during the halftime show features members like Dillan Wynn, who looks forward to sharing the field with fellow musicians.

“I think collaborating with another band is going to be fun,” Wynn said. “We were actually supposed to do that with them last year, but it ended up raining, so hopefully that does not happen this year.”

Wynn, a junior video and film major, has played snare drum with the Band of Blue since his freshman year. Wynn says the halftime show with Austin Peay has him hoping for more collaborations in the future.

“Changes are a good thing,” Wynn said. I would like to see more involvement with other bands for sure.”

The joint show will showcase the bands collaborating on NSYNC’s “Everybody” and Bebe Rexha’s “The Heart Wants What It Wants.”

“I’m all about collaboration,” Braue said. “It’s a great opportunity for our kids to highlight what we’re doing, but it’s also a great way for them to see what else is happening and collaborate with those kids.”

Marshall University and Jacksonville State University are also scheduled to bring their bands down for game day.

Not only will there be a new array of music, but new pregame formations.

“Pregame is a very special thing to a university; it’s the opportunity where the band really gets to represent our brand and really speak to our alums and community,” Braue said.

The band will create a horseshoe shape, then transition to an outline of Tennessee during the alma mater and the national anthem. To end pregame, the band will spell out MTSU before the football team enters the field.

All of the new formations, songs, and uniforms will be on display on Aug. 30 for the Austin Peay versus MTSU game at Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro.

“We are excited to represent our university at the highest standard,” said Braue. “It’s all about building community relationships and supporting as many different entities as we can.”