Categories:

Sidelines 100: Kayaking through campus

Phil West photographs an unidentified student riding a small boat through campus after heavy rainfall during spring break in 1975.
Phil West, Contributing writerSeptember 1, 2025

You’re viewing a photo from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This photo originally ran as the cover photo of Sidelines in the March 18, 1975, edition of Sidelines.

An MTSU student paddles a small boat through campus after heavy rainfall during spring break, March 1975. (Phil West)

Is this unidentified young lady paddling the wrong way down a one-way canal? Apparently disregarding the road sign behind Shardt Hall, she takes advantage of a small lake created after rains swamped the midstate area during spring break.

Sidelines 100: Kayaking through campus