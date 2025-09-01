Weekly Distractions: All things pretty and all things whimsy

As summer comes to an end and the fall season approaches, our distractions are at an all-time high with new shows, books and all the little things that make life a little more whimsical.

Here are some distractions from Aug. 25 to Sept.1.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season three, episode eight: ‘Last Kiss‘

Things heated up fast in the most recent episode of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” an original series on Prime Video based on Jenny Han’s novels.

Season three has been a whirlwind of emotions for new fans and those who have been here since day one, leaving team Jeremiah looking scarce after his behavior throughout the season.

All the boiling tension that arose this season seemed to come to a head this week as Belly and Jeremiah prepare to say “I do,” but it looks like, after last week’s events, everyone (both characters and fans) is on the edge of their seats. While this episode didn’t beat episode five, “Last Dance,” it came in at a close second as one of the best and most eventful episodes this season, with a last-second plot twist leaving team Conrad pacified once again and hungry for more content in the week to come.

The show’s rollercoaster has captivated its audience since season one began streaming on Prime Video in 2022, and it has only gotten bigger as more and more fans invest their time into Bella’s relationship with the Fisher brothers.

‘TWRP’s ‘The Longest Weekend’

TWRP released their seventh studio album, ‘The Longest Weekend,’ on Aug. 29, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Many of the album’s 11 tracks feature acoustic guitar and rustic sounds to tie into the album’s overarching theme of escapism from the modern world through a temporary return to nature.

The narrator describes his escape from the stresses of the modern world in the opening track, ‘No Service.’ The song features the Los Angeles Power Disco and is the only song on the album with a guest artist.

Other noteworthy songs on the album include ‘Unbounded and Free (Party Party Party),’ ‘Day Trip,’ ‘Stargazing,’ and the titular ‘The Longest Weekend.’ The latter concludes the album with the narrator accepting that he must return to the modern world with the memories of his trip to keep him going. The acoustic guitar blends well with TWRP’s signature synth to convey the transition from the idyllic beauty of his vacation to the harsh reality of his true home. Logan Bowman

‘Destin Conrad’s ‘wHIMSY’

Destin Conrad released his new jazz album titled “wHIMSY” on Friday, Aug. 29. Stepping outside the silky R&B that first put him on the map, Conrad dives headfirst into jazz, crafting a project that feels both new and rooted in jazz traditions. The songs flow like an after-hours jam session, with Conrad’s voice gliding on tracks with ease. The album gives a sense of freedom with tracks like “Whip,” “Love,” and “Wash You Away.” Conrad isn’t only experimenting with sounds, but with vulnerability, showing fans another layer of who he is as an artist. Brianna Sorrell

‘Chance the Rapper’s ‘Star Line’

After a six-year hiatus, Chance the Rapper returns with a new album, “Star Line.” Chance blends his bold, conscious lyricism with soulful, Gospel-like rhythms and Chicago juke influences. He explores themes of loss, resilience, community, and identity throughout the 17 tracks, which range from lighthearted dance songs to heavier, more emotional pieces. The album is rooted in Chance’s deep appreciation for Chicago and fea

tures several artists from the city, like BabyChiefDoIt, Jamilla Woods, and BJ the Chicago Kid. “Star Line” presents a more evolved Chance who has developed a clearer understanding of his own political consciousness and identity. His powerful verses, historical context, and calls to action demonstrate his aims to learn from the forebearers and honor their legacies. Chance is reflecting on the past to create a better future, asserting personal power and agency in a time when many may feel powerless. Ariyannah Artis

