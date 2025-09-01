The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Weekly Distractions: All things pretty and all things whimsy

Sidelines StaffSeptember 1, 2025
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” image curtesy of Amazon Prime

As summer comes to an end and the fall season approaches, our distractions are at an all-time high with new shows, books and all the little things that make life a little more whimsical.

Here are some distractions from Aug. 25 to Sept.1.

The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season three, episode eight: ‘Last Kiss

Things heated up fast in the most recent episode of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” an original series on Prime Video based on Jenny Han’s novels.

Season three has been a whirlwind of emotions for new fans and those who have been here since day one, leaving team Jeremiah looking scarce after his behavior throughout the season. 

All the boiling tension that arose this season seemed to come to a head this week as Belly and Jeremiah prepare to say “I do,” but it looks like, after last week’s events, everyone (both characters and fans) is on the edge of their seats. While this episode didn’t beat episode five, “Last Dance,” it came in at a close second as one of the best and most eventful episodes this season, with a last-second plot twist leaving team Conrad pacified once again and hungry for more content in the week to come.

The show’s rollercoaster has captivated its audience since season one began streaming on Prime Video in 2022, and it has only gotten bigger as more and more fans invest their time into Bella’s relationship with the Fisher brothers.  

Season three of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is now streaming on Prime Video. Kerstie Wolaver

‘TWRP’s ‘The Longest Weekend’

TWRP’s “The Longest Weekend” image courtesy of Bandcamp

TWRP released their seventh studio album, ‘The Longest Weekend,’ on Aug. 29, just in time for Labor Day weekend. 

Many of the album’s 11 tracks feature acoustic guitar and rustic sounds to tie into the album’s overarching theme of escapism from the modern world through a temporary return to nature. 

The narrator describes his escape from the stresses of the modern world in the opening track, ‘No Service.’ The song features the Los Angeles Power Disco and is the only song on the album with a guest artist. 

Other noteworthy songs on the album include ‘Unbounded and Free (Party Party Party),’ ‘Day Trip,’ ‘Stargazing,’ and the titular ‘The Longest Weekend.’ The latter concludes the album with the narrator accepting that he must return to the modern world with the memories of his trip to keep him going. The acoustic guitar blends well with TWRP’s signature synth to convey the transition from the idyllic beauty of his vacation to the harsh reality of his true home.  Logan Bowman

‘Destin Conrad’s ‘wHIMSY’

‘wHIMSY’ album by Destin Conrad image courtesy of Spotify

Destin Conrad released his new jazz album titled “wHIMSY” on Friday, Aug. 29. Stepping outside the silky R&B that first put him on the map, Conrad dives headfirst into jazz, crafting a project that feels both new and rooted in jazz traditions. The songs flow like an after-hours jam session, with Conrad’s voice gliding on tracks with ease. The album gives a sense of freedom with tracks like “Whip,” “Love,” and “Wash You Away.” Conrad isn’t only experimenting with sounds, but with vulnerability, showing fans another layer of who he is as an artist. Brianna Sorrell

‘Chance the Rapper’s ‘Star Line’

After a six-year hiatus, Chance the Rapper returns with a new album, “Star Line.” Chance blends his bold, conscious lyricism with soulful, Gospel-like rhythms and Chicago juke influences. He explores themes of loss, resilience, community, and identity throughout the 17 tracks, which range from lighthearted dance songs to heavier, more emotional pieces. The album is rooted in Chance’s deep appreciation for Chicago and fea

tures several artists from the city, like BabyChiefDoIt, Jamilla Woods, and BJ the Chicago Kid. “Star Line” presents a more evolved Chance who has developed a clearer understanding of his own political consciousness and identity. His powerful verses, historical context, and calls to action demonstrate his aims to learn from the forebearers and honor their legacies. Chance is reflecting on the past to create a better future, asserting personal power and agency in a time when many may feel powerless. Ariyannah Artis

 

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Entertainment
University officials and Demos' owners cut the ribbon at the restaurant's grand opening in the Student Union at MTSU on Aug. 25, 2025.
MTSU welcomes Demos’ to campus
A cloudy sky at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Friday, June 13, 2025.
How a visually impaired student journalist conquered Bonnaroo
Luke Combs performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025.
Bonnaroo announces 2026 dates
Jeffrey Melton and Katie Hamlin share a kiss after getting married under the arch at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025.
Photo gallery: Our best images from a rained-out Bonnaroo
A moment from Justice’s light show at The Pinnacle on June 15, 2025.
‘Audio, Video, Disco’: Justice at The Pinnacle post-Bonnaroo
A festivalgoer watches the sky at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Friday, June 13, 2025.
Summer school at Bonnaroo: A student journalist’s take on the canceled event
More in Features
An MTSU student paddles a small boat through campus after heavy rainfall during spring break, March 1975.
Sidelines 100: Kayaking through campus
Students and supporters gathered around the stage at Party in the Grove on August 30, 2025.
Country Star Lauren Watkins Kicks off Party in the Grove while “Soaking up the Sun”
Team five, composed of Kappa Delta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega and Phi Beta Sigma members after winning this year's Fight Song competition on August 28, 2025.
FSL shows its True Blue pride at MTSU's Fight Song
MTSU Band of Blue members practicing for the first home game against Austin Peay State University at Floyd Stadium
MTSU Band of Blue is in its new era
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Courtyard Wednesday at the Student Union Commons on Aug. 27, 2025.
MTSU NPHC brings out students to celebrate Greek life at Courtyard Wednesday
Brady Armstrong observing the sound board in Studio A in the Bragg building
Students bring music and sports together with Conference USA partnership
More in Film & TV
The band Lucius. (Photo by Dana Trippe)
Weekly Distractions: Lucius jumpstarts summer with self-titled collection
Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi during the climactic lightsaber duel in Revenge of the Sith. (Image courtesy of The Walt Disney Company)
Weekly Distractions: Return of ‘Revenge of the Sith’
"Sinners" images courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment.
'Sinners': a virtue of a film in the devil’s clothing
Torres and Julien Baker out on the range. (Photo by Ebru Yildiz)
Weekly Distractions: Julien Baker & Torres go country
Ezra Agbonkhese and Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us." (Photo by Liane Hentscher courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery)
Weekly Distractions: What’s next for ‘The Last of Us’?
"A Minecraft Movie" image courtesy of Warner Bros.
Weekly Distractions: Is 'A Minecraft Movie' a cinematic gem?
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Weekly Distractions: All things pretty and all things whimsy