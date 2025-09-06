The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU football lost to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Here’s how

The Blue Raiders battled early but fell short after a second-half surge from the Badgers.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorSeptember 6, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU’s Juwon Gaston returns a punt in a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.

MADISON, Wisconsin- MTSU football (0-2) lost its second straight game on Saturday afternoon, in a 42-10 defeat against the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium.  

Just a week removed from a 20-point loss to Austin Peay State University in the season opener, the Blue Raiders fought valiantly despite the final score. Middle Tennessee hung tough with the Badgers early, before Wisconsin regained momentum in the second half. 

“This is a game of momentum of mistakes, and tonight our mistakes hurt us,” head coach Derek Mason said.

The Blue Raiders took an early three-point lead and trailed just 14-10 at halftime after nose tackle Damonte Smith intercepted Danny O’Neill off a deflection late in the first half, giving MTSU prime field position.  

“I was just in the right spot at the right time,” Smith said of his interception. “I always talk about getting an interception and it just came to me this game. I was in the right spot at the right time, I’m happy to get it.”

Two plays later, quarterback Nick Vattiato found tight end Hunter Tipton from four yards out, giving the Louisiana Tech University transfer his first score of the season. 

Vattiato rebounded after posting a career-worst outing against the Governors. The redshirt senior finished his day 20 of 31 for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Of the 164 yards, 73 came on two early catches from wide receiver Nahzae Cox.  

The Fresno City College transfer led Middle Tennessee in receiving for the second straight game. Cox said that after the offense failed to produce a deep threat against Austin Peay, the team emphasized it in this week’s preparation.  

MTSU looked to capitalize on early momentum coming out of the half, marching into Badger territory on the opening third-quarter possession. On 4th and 1, however, Wisconsin’s defense smothered running back Jekail Middlebrook in the backfield for a turnover on downs.  

After the defensive stand, Wisconsin took full control, outscoring Middle Tennessee 28-0 over the rest of the game. 

The Blue Raiders will hit the road again next week, traveling to Reno to face the University of Nevada in their third non-conference game of the season. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. CDT. 

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
MTSU running back Austin Clemmons hauls in a catch during pregame warmups in a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Wisconsin in first road test of the season
MTSU head coach Derek Mason jaws at his team in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
How MTSU football is moving forward by looking back
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato drops back to pass against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football's week 2 opponent
MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato scrambles in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
How much is Wisconsin paying MTSU for Saturday's football game?
MTSU punter Aden Caine hypes up the crowd as the Blue Raiders run out of the tunnel ahead of a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
3 overreactions from MTSU’s historic loss to Austin Peay
MTSU linebacker Parker Hughes stares into the distance following a late Austin Peay touchdown in a game against at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
The best photos from Middle Tennessee's week 1 loss to Austin Peay State University
About the Contributors
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Caitlyn Hajek
Caitlyn Hajek, Multimedia Editor
My name is Caitlyn Hajek, and I’m the multimedia editor.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU football lost to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Here’s how