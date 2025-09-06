MTSU football lost to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Here’s how

MADISON, Wisconsin- MTSU football (0-2) lost its second straight game on Saturday afternoon, in a 42-10 defeat against the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium.

Just a week removed from a 20-point loss to Austin Peay State University in the season opener, the Blue Raiders fought valiantly despite the final score. Middle Tennessee hung tough with the Badgers early, before Wisconsin regained momentum in the second half.

“This is a game of momentum of mistakes, and tonight our mistakes hurt us,” head coach Derek Mason said.

The Blue Raiders took an early three-point lead and trailed just 14-10 at halftime after nose tackle Damonte Smith intercepted Danny O’Neill off a deflection late in the first half, giving MTSU prime field position.

“I was just in the right spot at the right time,” Smith said of his interception. “I always talk about getting an interception and it just came to me this game. I was in the right spot at the right time, I’m happy to get it.”

Two plays later, quarterback Nick Vattiato found tight end Hunter Tipton from four yards out, giving the Louisiana Tech University transfer his first score of the season.

Vattiato rebounded after posting a career-worst outing against the Governors. The redshirt senior finished his day 20 of 31 for 197 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Of the 164 yards, 73 came on two early catches from wide receiver Nahzae Cox.

The Fresno City College transfer led Middle Tennessee in receiving for the second straight game. Cox said that after the offense failed to produce a deep threat against Austin Peay, the team emphasized it in this week’s preparation.

MTSU looked to capitalize on early momentum coming out of the half, marching into Badger territory on the opening third-quarter possession. On 4th and 1, however, Wisconsin’s defense smothered running back Jekail Middlebrook in the backfield for a turnover on downs.

After the defensive stand, Wisconsin took full control, outscoring Middle Tennessee 28-0 over the rest of the game.

The Blue Raiders will hit the road again next week, traveling to Reno to face the University of Nevada in their third non-conference game of the season. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. CDT.

