MTSU football made a late comeback to win at Nevada. Here’s how

The Blue Raiders rattled off 14 unanswered points to secure their first win since Nov. 2, 2024.
Brett Walker and Willie PhalerSeptember 13, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU safety Juwon Gaston prepares in coverage against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.

MTSU football (1-2) erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the University of Nevada, Reno (1-2) by a score of 14-13 on Saturday. 

The Wolf Pack defense suffocated the Blue Raiders early, holding MTSU to just 117 first half yards. However, timely turnovers and a fourth quarter offensive surge proved too much for Nevada, as quarterback Nick Vattiato scampered for a five-yard go ahead score with 21 seconds to play.  

While the offense did just enough to seal the comeback, Vattiato credited Middle Tennessee’s defense with the victory. 

“We owe it all to our defense,” Vattiato said in a postgame TV interview. “Our defense played one heck of a game, holding those guys to 13 points… We didn’t do a lick of anything up until the fourth quarter, and sometimes you just got to trust it.” 

Trailing by 13 points with 10:29 to play, MTSU cornerback Juwon Gaston notched his second interception of the day, picking off Nevada QB Chubba Purdy and returning it to the minus 40-yard line. The turnover proved to be a much-needed spark for Middle Tennessee’s sluggish offense, as the Blue Raiders capitalized with a 10 play, 60-yard drive to cut into the Wolf Pack’s lead. 

MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato looks to throw in a game against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. (Ephraim Rodenbach)

Despite the offensive push, Nevada’s Purdy responded on the ensuing possession, with a massive run that appeared to put the Wolf Pack deep in MTSU territory. After review, officials determined that Purdy stepped out of bounds earlier than originally thought, cutting his gain to 30 yards.  

That lost yardage became important as Nevada missed a 41-yard field goal to end the possession, giving the Blue Raiders a last shot at redemption. 

Vattiato and MTSU responded with an 11-play, 76-yard game winning drive, capped by the veteran quarterback’s five-yard touchdown. 

“I’m in my fifth season now, and that’s one of the best that a win has ever felt,” Vattiato said. 

Nevada attempted a late 56-yard field goal as time expired, but it was no good. 

After another rough start, Middle Tennessee’s offense came alive late in the game, outgaining Nevada 168-87 in the fourth quarter. Middle Tennessee’s defense stepped up as well, forcing two turnovers and earning three quarterback sacks in the contest. 

Following a two-game road trip, MTSU returns to Murfreesboro, Tennessee next week for a homecoming clash with Marshall University Thundering Herd (1-2). With the team’s first win behind them, Vattiato hopes that the comeback victory will be a turning point for the 2025 Blue Raiders, he said.  

“It just shows us that these guys know now that we can win,” Vattiato said. “Not only that we can win, but that we can win tight games and that we can make plays when it needs to happen.” 

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

MTSU football made a late comeback to win at Nevada. Here’s how