MTSU club hockey sweeps Clemson in road series

After starting 0-2, the Blue Raiders rebounded with two victories over the Tigers.
Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterSeptember 15, 2025
Jaeda Jackson
MTSU celebrates following a goal at the Antioch Ice Center on Aug. 29, 2025.

MTSU club hockey (2-2) rebounded from an opening series loss by sweeping Clemson University (0-2) at the Pavilion Recreation Complex this weekend. 

Just a week removed from two straight losses to the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks, the Blue Raiders bounced back with two consecutive wins on the road.

“Our roster this year is the most talented team we have ever had. We knew going into the season it wasn’t going to be the cakewalk that we had last year,” MTSU head coach JJ Murray said. “We knew there were going to be some challenges, but rebounding from that weekend and showing resiliency was huge.”

In two games against the Seahawks, the Raiders were outscored 11-6 and struggled to create scoring opportunities. Against the Tigers, MTSU flipped the script, outscoring Clemson 14-4 in route to two away victories.

Game one

In the series opener, the Blue Raiders set the tone early. Forward Matthew Siciliano found the back of the net less than a minute after puck drop, striking from close range to give MTSU the quick lead. Ethan Demumbrum doubled the advantage, pushing the Raiders’ lead to 2-0.

Clemson defenseman Matt Wallace picked up an interference penalty at the halfway point of the first period, putting the Blue Raiders on the power play. After several rebound opportunities, forward Donovan Yesnach pushed a shot past Clemson goaltender Parker Dietz to push the score to 3-0 MTSU.

Both teams scored late in the first period to make the score 4-1 at the intermission. The second period was tightly contested, with the teams trading scoring opportunities as both lit the lamp, making the score 5-2 at the end of the second period.

Clemson quickly opened the third period scoring, when Tiger forward Owen Connors slipped a shot past MTSU goaltender Grant Williams’ outstretched glove. Clemson struck again, closing the Raider lead 5-4 five minutes into the third.

Despite the comeback push, MTSU slammed the door shut in the final frame of play, slotting home four unanswered goals to secure the win 9-4 for the Blue Raiders.

MTSU and UNC Wilmington players collide during a game at the Antioch Ice Center on Aug. 29, 2025. (Jaeda Jackson)

Game two

Riding the momentum of a game one victory, MTSU kept the pressure on in game two. Early in the first period, a miscue by Dietz left the puck loose in the corner. MTSU captain Linden Palmer jumped on the puck for the Blue Raiders to open the scoring for MTSU.

The Raiders tacked on two more goals in the first to add to the lead. MTSU entered the locker room with a 3-0 lead despite multiple quality scoring opportunities for Clemson. Early in the second, MTSU extended the lead with a tape-to-tape feed from the defensive zone to Nick Haust, who deked around Dietz and sniped the puck into the back of the net.

The rest of the second period saw both squads trading scoring opportunities, but both netminders stood tall, holding the score at 4-0 at the end of the second frame. MTSU converted a quick chance on the power play as Demumbrum would go top shelf, extending the Raider lead to 5-0.

MTSU held onto the five-goal advantage as the final horn sounded.

MTSU will return to the Antioch Ice Center to take on the University of Alabama (1-0) on Sept. 27-28.  

“All the fans come out for Alabama weekend. It is going to be a great game, super close, and it is always a fun one when SEC teams come to Murfreesboro,” Murray said.

Jaeda Jackson
MTSU club hockey sweeps Clemson in road series