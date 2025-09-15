Weekly distractions: ‘A Long Walk,’ 10 years of ‘Hamilton’ and Runarounds hit the road

Homecoming week is here, and campus is ready to celebrate. As students gear up for the big parade and the game, here are a few distractions that are also worth celebrating.

Stephen King’s “A Long Walk” finally hit theaters, “Hamilton” celebrates its 10-year anniversary and the Runnarounds are hitting the road on tour.

Here’s a list of distractions from Sept.5 to Sept.12.

Stephen King’s ‘A Long Walk’ is on the big screen

Stephen King’s classic “The Long Walk” has finally made its way from the page to the big screen. The movie, based on the novel, follows 100 boys forced to walk until only one remains. Not only are the boys forced to walk, but they also face being shot by a member of their military escort if they stop walking. It’s an intense story of survival, where lives are at stake in a marathon with no finish line.

“A Long Walk” is in theaters now. Brianna Sorrell

Celebrating a decade of ‘Hamilton’

The Broadway phenomenon “Hamilton” marked its 10-year anniversary this August. Disney celebrated by releasing the filmed stage version in theaters for the first time, beginning Sept.5.

Alongside the release, fans were treated to “Reuniting The Revolution,” a new interview special featuring the original cast and creative team. The special offers fresh perspectives on the show’s beginnings, shares details from the rehearsal room and includes behind-the-scenes moments that haven’t been publicly seen.

The milestone gives both longtime fans and newcomers a chance to experience the show’s energy and artistry in a new way. A decade in, “Hamilton” proves that “history has its eyes” on a show whose impact reaches far beyond the Broadway stage.

“Hamilton” is in theaters now. Al Dial

‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ season two release

In August of 2025, Netflix aired a new season of one of its top-watched shows, “My Life With The Walter Boys.”

The show is about a young girl who lost her parents in a tragic accident and is sent off to live with another family.

The show aired its first season in 2023, where it got much love for its love triangle among the main characters, as many viewers spent most of the show trying to figure out which character would end up with the other. The series appears to be a hit once again.

The series has gotten more love as a show than a book series, but it is said to go on for another season.

“My Life With The Walter Boys” is on Netflix now. Kalie Brooks

The Runnarounds are going on tour

Alt-pop rock band, The Runarounds, launched their “Minivan” tour on Sep. 13. The band, made up of William Lipton, Jeremy Yun, Jesse Golliher, Axel Ellis and Zendé Murdock, came together for the Amazon Prime Video series, “The Runarounds”, and are now moving from the screen to the stage.

“The Runarounds” is a coming-of-age series that follows nine high school graduates as they chase their dreams of making it big, navigating family, friends and relationships.

The tour began in Charleston, South Carolina, and will roll through 19 cities across the East Coast, including Wilmington, North Carolina, where the show is set, offering a homecoming for both the band and fans who have followed them from the beginning. Golibe Chukwurah

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two episode 10

During this week’s episode of Jenny Han’s romantic drama, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Belly continues her Parisian side quest while things at home continue to heat up. With the holidays approaching, tensions between Conrad and Jeremiah are higher than ever, and Belly breaks the news to Laurel that she is staying in Paris with her newfound friends over the winter holidays. A brooding Jeremiah is forced to search for ways to move on at home while Conrad does his best to keep everyone happy. Belly’s life takes an interesting turn after a New Year’s Eve kiss. Kerstie Wolver

Katseye’s ‘Gnarly’ win

Girl group, Katseye, wins the 2025 MTV PUSH Performance Award on Sept. 7, at the VMAs.

This K-pop-inspired group formed as a result of “Dream Academy,” a Netflix documentary about talented girls who compete for a spot on this “dream team.” Ever since their debut, they’ve gained traction thanks to their funky choreography and social media presence. Songs like “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” have gone viral on TikTok with videos of fans learning the addictive dances that go with the songs.

The “PUSH” Award is for performances by up-and-coming artists. With Katseye releasing their first song together only a year ago, they were shocked when announced as the winners. 11 other artists were nominated for this award, yet Katseye’s hit single “Touch” took the cake, making it their first VMA MTV Award. “Eyekons,” their fanbase name, around the world are elated for what’s to come because Katseye is just getting started, and this award assures they are heading in the right direction. Gracie Benner