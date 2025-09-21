MTSU theatre alum joins national tour of “The Wiz” as the lion

MTSU alum Cal Mitchell always had a passion for theater, but he never imagined his career would put him in the limelight of a national stage. Now, Mitchell is set to debut as the Lion from the Tony-award winning play “The Wiz” at Nashville’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center from Sept. 23-28

“The Wiz,” a contemporary retelling of The Wizard of Oz, combines the old and the new with an iconic score that’s packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk. Mitchell’s personal connection to the musical serves to further his excitement as he prepares for his first national tour.

“I used to watch ‘The Wiz’ growing up all the time, and now it’s such a huge part of my career,” said Mitchell, referring to the 1978 cinematic adaptation of the original 1974 Broadway musical.

Mitchell’s time as a theater major in MTSU’s College of Liberal Arts furthered his passion for musical theater and shaped his career into what it is today.

“The time I was at MTSU, I was exactly where I needed to be as far as understanding what being an actor was, or understanding what I bring to the table, and also understanding that I am not just a simple product; I am a human being too, and that’s as much a part of it as anything else.

Mitchell originally served as the Lion’s understudy, but he was promoted to a full-time role about halfway through production. He says his experience playing the Lion was shaped by the lessons he learned about himself while in musical theater.

“Jumping into the role was a little bit scary, but I am so glad I said yes, and I’m going to continue to say yes to doing this show every single day because every time I play Lion, it feels like I am unlocking another piece to get me where I need to go next,” Mitchell said. “Getting to play him is really interesting because I feel like Lion and I are one and the same person.”

Mitchell’s favorite part of the “Wiz” is near the end of the play, where Glinda sings “Believe in Yourself,” followed shortly by Dorthory singing “Home.”

“That part means so much to me. I grew up listening to these songs, and I think it is really poignant, especially for Black kids, to see someone who looks ethereal and like a goddess telling you that you can be whoever you want to be, despite what anyone else says,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell reflected on his love for the songs while recalling his time before and after MTSU.

“Getting to listen to ‘Home’ every night, I sometimes stop and really think back to a few years ago when I moved to the city, or five years ago when I started doing shows at MTSU and before that in high school,” Mitchell said. “It’s hard not to listen to or hear those songs back-to-back and not think about where I’ve been and how far I’ve come. Those two songs mean the absolute most to me.”

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.