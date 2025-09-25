The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Skateboard club builds community on campus at MTSU

Noah Certion, Contributing Writer September 25, 2025
Joseph Ebanks
Students skateboard outside of the John Bragg Mass Communication building on Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (MTSU Sidelines/Samantha Hearn)

When walking around the campus of Middle Tennessee State University, it’s hard to miss students riding scooters or skateboards to their next class. But for freshman Darius Solomon, it’s something much more – it’s a way of building community. 

“It means the world to me,” Solomon said. That’s why Solomon and a group of his friends decided to create their own skateboarding club. 

This club, however, isn’t new. They’re reviving the old MTSU Skateboarding Club that’s been inactive since 2021. Solomon said that he noticed that there was no active club, so he talked with one of the new co-founders, Isiah Mwangi, on the MTSU Class of 2029 bios page. Then, once Solomon arrived on campus, he added Kiersten Holmes and Truett Espinosa into the mix during the first week of classes – something no one saw coming. 

“No. No,” Solomon chuckled. “It literally just came out of nowhere. It was just a completely leftfield, like, spontaneous idea.”

The turnout has also been something Solomon admits he didn’t expect. He said that the past few meets have garnered nearly 30 skaters, all at different levels.

The skate club has also gotten support from skaters in the Murfreesboro area and beyond. LRB Skate and Record Shop and MTSU Alumni have spread the word about their club and shared skating footage with them. 

Holmes is the co-founder of the skate club. While she might not be the loudest person at the meets, she wants to help cultivate each skater’s skills – just like how

Skateboarder airs out at Murfreesboro Skate Park. (Photo by Matthew Olson)

Solomon took her under his wing. 

“He taught me a lot of stuff about technique and how to be consistent and even, like the small things that I need to fix, but it’s really helpful,” Holmes said. “I’m grateful for him to be my friend.”

For new skaters and freshmen, the environment has been a welcome sight helping them acclimate to campus.

I’m having fun so far,” said freshman Joseph Roberts. “We’ve been talking in the group chat outside of the meets, too, and I’ve made some new friends. It’s nice to skate with other people and have the community during that.”

Roberts has been skating since his sophomore year of high school. While he’s not an expert, Roberts said that he’s helped show skaters what he’s learned, which is a big goal for the club.

As the skate club grows, Solomon hopes to help people get more comfortable skating.

“ I know how it felt like being a beginner skater and seeing all these guys who are better than me. Everyone has something to learn from each other.”

Solomon doesn’t just want people who ride skateboards to join the club. Whether it be a scooter, rollerblades, or just normal skates – they’re all welcome.

Holmes says that while she’s pleased with the size of the club, she hopes that more women and people of color will want to join. The club meets sporadically behind Corlew Hall. Details are posted on the club’s Instagram page.

View Story Comments
