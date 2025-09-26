A football dream turns into a nightmare in “HIM”

In “HIM,” idolization turns into horror as a football star’s rise exposes the dangers and obsessions that come with fame.

The movie follows Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), who, as a young boy, wanted to be the quarterback of the San Antonio Saviors, his favorite professional football team. He and his dad always watched the team’s games, and specifically the Super Bowl, where the team’s star quarterback, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), led the Saviors to a last-minute win before experiencing a career-altering leg injury.

In Cade’s eyes, White was and is the GOAT – ‘Greatest of All Time’– and no one else came close.

Cade played football from a young age through high school and college, perfecting his skills and chasing the dream of going pro.

By then, Cade is a rising quarterback prospect, preparing for the professional draft. After hearing news that White may retire, he starts to think about taking his hero’s spot in the league.

One day, he gets a call from his agent. White has noticed Cade’s ability to play and wants to train with him to see if he has what it takes to take over White’s spot in the league.

Cade soon discovers that the path to greatness is far more dangerous than he expected.

“HIM” leans more into psychological horror as the story moves along, using Cameron’s unraveling mind to drive the tension. Nightmarish visuals and unsettling encounters blur the boundary between reality and paranoia, leaving both Cameron and the audience unsure of what to trust.

While “HIM” delivers plenty of tension and striking visuals, the story stumbles under the weight of its own ambition. Several plot threads are left loose, leaving viewers with more questions than answers. The film leans so heavily on symbolic imagery, like Christian imagery and resurrection motifs, that it distracts from the narrative.

Despite the missteps, Wayans delivered a standout performance in this film. He brought a scary humor to the role, which made the darker moments both unsettling and compelling.

Some viewers compared “HIM” and Jordan Peele’s other films, noting the mix of horror, social commentary and psychological tension. While Peele’s influence as producer is evident, the real credit belongs to director Justin Tipping, whose vision drives the film’s narrative and tone.

“HIM” is more than a football story. It’s a chilling and unsettling dive into ambition, toxic masculinity and suspense that lingers long after the credits roll.

“HIM” is in theaters now.

