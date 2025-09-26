The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

A football dream turns into a nightmare in “HIM”

Tyriq Withers and Marlon Wayans stars in a chilling psychological thriller where football dreams collide with obsession and horror.
Brianna Sorrell, Features editorSeptember 26, 2025
Universal Pictures
(from left) Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) and Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) in HIM, directed by Justin Tipping.

In “HIM,” idolization turns into horror as a football star’s rise exposes the dangers and obsessions that come with fame. 

The movie follows Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), who, as a young boy, wanted to be the quarterback of the San Antonio Saviors, his favorite professional football team. He and his dad always watched the team’s games, and specifically the Super Bowl, where the team’s star quarterback, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), led the Saviors to a last-minute win before experiencing a career-altering leg injury. 

In Cade’s eyes, White was and is the GOAT – ‘Greatest of All Time’– and no one else came close. 

Cade played football from a young age through high school and college, perfecting his skills and chasing the dream of going pro. 

By then, Cade is a rising quarterback prospect, preparing for the professional draft.  After hearing news that White may retire, he starts to think about taking his hero’s spot in the league. 

“HIM” poster courtesy of MonkeyPaw Production

One day, he gets a call from his agent. White has noticed Cade’s ability to play and wants to train with him to see if he has what it takes to take over White’s spot in the league.

Cade soon discovers that the path to greatness is far more dangerous than he expected. 

“HIM” leans more into psychological horror as the story moves along, using Cameron’s unraveling mind to drive the tension. Nightmarish visuals and unsettling encounters blur the boundary between reality and paranoia, leaving both Cameron and the audience unsure of what to trust. 

While “HIM” delivers plenty of tension and striking visuals, the story stumbles under the weight of its own ambition. Several plot threads are left loose, leaving viewers with more questions than answers. The film leans so heavily on symbolic imagery, like Christian imagery and resurrection motifs, that it distracts from the narrative. 

Despite the missteps, Wayans delivered a standout performance in this film. He brought a scary humor to the role, which made the darker moments both unsettling and compelling. 

Some viewers compared “HIM” and Jordan Peele’s other films, noting the mix of horror, social commentary and psychological tension. While Peele’s influence as producer is evident, the real credit belongs to director Justin Tipping, whose vision drives the film’s narrative and tone. 

“HIM” is more than a football story. It’s a chilling and unsettling dive into ambition, toxic masculinity and suspense that lingers long after the credits roll. 

“HIM” is in theaters now. 

 

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

About the Contributor
Brianna Sorrell
Brianna Sorrell, Features Editor
I will graduate in December with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. I began with Sidelines as a features reporter earlier this year and am excited to step into the editor role. Outside of the newsroom, I enjoy going to the movie theater, especially for action, thrillers and animated films. I also like to explore new restaurants in my free time.
A football dream turns into a nightmare in “HIM”