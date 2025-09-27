Red zone woes thwart comeback as MTSU football falls to Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Georgia- MTSU football (1-4, 0-1 CUSA) lost to Kennesaw State University (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) 24-16 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Stadium.

The Blue Raiders trailed 21-3 in the first quarter due to turnovers and defensive miscues, with a second-half rally hindered by empty redzone possessions.

“When we go back and look at this game, we’re going to be sick to our stomach,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said.

Middle Tennessee’s offense started sluggishly as running back Jekail Middlebrook fumbled less than one minute into the game. Kennesaw State fooled the Blue Raiders’ defense three plays later on a flea flicker to open the scoring at 7-0.

The Owls’ defense forced a quick three-and-out on Middle Tennessee’s ensuing possession and struck quickly on offense once again. KSU’s up-tempo attack proved to be a problem for MTSU’s defense early.

“They jumped on us quick, and we just can’t let that happen,” linebacker Parker Hughes said.

Despite the slow start in the first quarter, MTSU rebounded over the course of the game of play, particularly on offense. Middle Tennessee outgained Kennesaw State 440-334 on the night in the Blue Raiders’ highest yardage total of the season.

Two standouts for MTSU’s offense were running back Jekail Middlebrook and wide receiver Cam’ron Lacy. Middlebrook rushed for a season-high 109 yards and two touchdowns while hauling in three receptions for 12 yards.

Lacy caught a career-high eight passes on nine targets for 76 yards and finished second for the Blue Raiders in total receiving. Middlebrook and Lacy both provided depth to a receiving room struggling with production.

“The reality is the weapons are there, we’ve just got to make sure that we can put the ball in the end zone,” Mason said.

Middle Tennessee’s failure to finish drives kept Saturday’s performance from resulting in a win. From missed scoring opportunities to turnovers, the Blue Raiders wasted plenty of chances to capitalize, Mason said.

On five red zone trips, the Blue Raiders only managed three scores: two Middlebrook touchdowns and a 34-yard Jacob Hathaway field goal.

Following the loss, MTSU faces a bye week before taking on Missouri State University (2-2, 0-1 CUSA) on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. CDT.

