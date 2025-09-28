The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Pilgrimage Festival 2025: Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours rock the Park on day one

Kerstie Wolaver and Liv RapierSeptember 28, 2025
Cara Haywood
Fans line the barricade at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday evening, Sept. 27, 2025

Cowboy boots stomped through the muddy grass, and the wind lifted the maxi skirts of fans making the “pilgrimage” to the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tennessee, as they searched for soul-filled sets during day one of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

Kings of Leon closed the night with a powerful set after other acts like American Aquarium and Father John Misty captivated crowds during the day. 

Pilgrimage kicked off day one with a high-energy dance show by the Franklin-based Rocky Top Revue performers. Hosted by 73-year-old clogging superstar Tommy Jackson, the dancers showcased their moves — from traditional Appalachian steps to clogging and square dancing.

Dancers spanning multiple generations joined Jackson as he expressed to the crowd what a privilege it is to teach young ones the “dying art of clogging.”

“Life is a stage,” Jackson said. “Ladies and gentlemen, dance and enjoy the ride, because there’s no guarantees.”

During the act, Jackson encouraged children and passersby to try out a few moves with a quick lesson. As the set died down, dancers led festivalgoers to clap along as the oldest member of the studio, Jackson himself, clogged across the stage.

Just a few minutes later, at 1:30 p.m., Taylor Hunnicutt tears into “Queen of Alabama,” opening the Midnight Sun Stage with a country rock bang, dressed to the nines in red and black, the wind lifted her red drape dramatically as she pranced around the stage.

Taylor Hunnicutt performs on the Midnight Sun Stage at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept 27, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee (Cara Haywood)

“We’re your redneck cousins from Alabama,” Hunnicutt said.

Her band, complete with cowboy hats and slide guitar solos, echoes around the Park as Hunnicutt strummed her guitar with

turquoise-ringed hands. Hunnicutt lost her cowboy hat during the height of her last song, “Runaway,” and left the stage with a bright smile shining through her blonde hair, blowing across her face.

Between sets, festival-goers browsed merchandise from local vendors, checked out festival merch and munched on various food, satisfying themselves with everything from loaded fries to lo mein. 

Later in the evening, cowboy-clad six-piece Turnpike Troubadours was met with whooping and whistles at 6 p.m. as they strode onto the Midnight Sun Stage to the fiddle sawing intro to “The Bird Hunters.”

“Good day to be in Tennessee, ladies and gentlemen,” said lead singer Evan Felker.

Festivalgoers cheered to the ominous but familiar banjo lick that introduced “Gin Smoke Lies,” and the group continued into another fast-paced tune, “Before The Devil Knows We’re Dead,” complete with banjo and guitar solos. The group slowed down with “On The Red River” from their 2025 album, “The Price of Admission,” as the crowd pulled close and sang the lyrics back. 

“A little party music for ya,” said Felker with a laugh. “Country music, at least.”

Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours sings at the Midnight Sun Stage at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee (Cara Haywood)

The audience raised cans of beer and sang every heartfelt lyric back to the smiles they saw on stage playing their favorite songs, with fans grinning through “Unrung” and couples dancing to “Pay No Rent.” Felker kept festivalgoers’ attention with a harmonica-heavy “Long Hot Summer Day,” which ended with crowd stomping and clapping along while fiddle player Kyle Nix twirled a fiddle bow above his head. 

They ended their set with another “Price of Admission” track, “Heaven Passing Through,” and Felker took his hat off to the crowd before walking off stage as fans prepared for the headlining set of day one.

As the sun set over Franklin, Fans flocked away from Midnight Sun toward Gold Record Road.  Festivalgoers reset blankets and chairs for a view of Sam Barber’s hour-long set.

Special guest, Avery Anna, joined Barber on stage to duet with him on a few hits, including “Restless Mind.”

The crowd held up lights for “Indigo” and the closing number, “Dancing in the Sky.”

As his set came to a close, fans made their way back to Midnight Sun just in time to catch headliners, Kings of Leon.

Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon performs at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Cara Haywood)

Kings of Leon lit up the Midnight Sun stage on Saturday night as the moon climbed higher over the Park. Blue, purple and orange stage lights shone onto the bodies of the crowd. Sporting sweat-slicked faces and button-downs, the group took the stage ready to rock. 

The Mount Juliet natives kicked off the show with “Supersoaker,” careening into hits like “Use Somebody” and “Closer.” 

“I have to say, man, we’ve been looking forward to this show for a long time,” said frontman Caleb Followill

Smoke poured out from the stage and into the night sky as onlookers jumped, danced and sang words back. They showcased deeper cuts in their set, including “The Bucket,” “On Call” and”Pickup Truck.”

“It’s always good to come back home and play to the ones we love, so thank you all for coming out,” Followill said. 

They ended the night at the Park with mega hit “Sex on Fire” before sending their sea of fans home to prepare for day two of “making the pilgrimage.”

About the Contributor
Kerstie Wolaver
Kerstie Wolaver, Lead Features Reporter
I graduate in May 2026 with an entertainment journalism degree and a minor in the recording industry. Outside of Sidelines, I enjoy running, lifting, pilates and anything that keeps me active! I also grow my own rosemary, basil, and veggies in my garden.
Pilgrimage Festival 2025: Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours rock the Park on day one