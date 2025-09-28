The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Sidelines 100: Trial Dates begin for student charged with murder

An MTSU student faced trial dates in a murder case as unanswered questions lingered in 2011.
Staff Report, Sidelines archivesSeptember 28, 2025
Sidelines archives
A Rutherford County Sheriff vehicle is parked at Middle Tennessee State University’s campus the night of a shooting at Murphy Center.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Nov. 30, 2011, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Shanterrica Madden, a former student charged on suspicion of murdering a Lady Raiders basketball player Tina Stewart, was represented by her defense attorney Monday at the Rutherford County Courthouse to discuss recently filed pretrial motions.

Madden, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder after an altercation at their Raider’s Crossing apartment on March 2. Madden was suspended from the university the following Monday.

In an October court appearance, Madden plead not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Madden’s attorney, Joe Brandoni Jr., said she acted in self-defense and cleaned the knives and concealed them in a moment of panic.

The court ruled on all but a couple of be shown to the jury and whether jurors would be allowed to ask questions of witnesses.

“The Supreme Court adopted this process, and I’m going to follow it,” Ash said regarding questioning the witnesses, according to a Nov. 28 report in the Daily News Journal. He also said he would issue a written opinion about the process.

Madden’s trial is slated for Jan. 31 at the Rutherford County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge Don Ash said he would make a final decision on both issues at the trial.

Photos that have the potential to generate bias within the jury and duplicate photos should be withheld, Brandon said.

He also said allowing witnesses to listen to testimony could potentially taint jurors’ perceptions. “It’s patently unfair and unconstitutional for jurors to become biased fact-finders in jury trials,” Brandon said. “If a juror is permitted to ask questions, then they must have formed some sort of hypothesis.”

Brandon would not say whether the defense will request a change of venue, but said it would be closer to the trial date if they chose to do so.

Brandon also said the defense would. be allowed to inspect evidence prior to the trial. The Murfreesboro Police Department’s currently holds information related to the trial and Brandon said he wanted to see it before January, “especially any evidence that could help prove Madden’s innocence or be exculpatory in nature.”

The judge also ruled that Stewart would be referred to “Miss Stewart,” as Brandon requested because he said referring to her as “Tina” could cause jury prejudice.

“We still contend that this case is an unfortunate series of events that led to an unforeseen result,” Brandon said.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sidelines 100
MTSU student Alexis Smith holds a sign championing human rights while standing among protestors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Sidelines 100: Students split on abortion issue
Parking on MTSU's campus, Sept. 2, 2025.
Sidelines 100: MTSU parking hurts education; solutions to problems simple
George Walker speaking to the crowd at the Sidelines 100 panel in the Student Union Parliamentary Room on Sept. 18, 2025.
Sidelines 100 and beyond panel celebrates student media
Homecoming queen Sarah Kamar, Sept. 21, 2024.
Sidelines 100: 2000 Homecoming Queen Nominees
President Barack Obama announced a plan on Jan. 9, 2012 during a speech at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville. "America's College Promise" will provide free community college education across the country if approved by Congress.
Sidelines 100: President Obama moves forward with re-election in 2012
Clipping from Jan. 17, 1962 edition of Sidelines.
Sidelines 100: Plane, automobile crashes claim lives of two MTSC students
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Sidelines 100: Trial Dates begin for student charged with murder