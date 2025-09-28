Sidelines 100: Trial Dates begin for student charged with murder

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

Shanterrica Madden, a former student charged on suspicion of murdering a Lady Raiders basketball player Tina Stewart, was represented by her defense attorney Monday at the Rutherford County Courthouse to discuss recently filed pretrial motions.

Madden, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder after an altercation at their Raider’s Crossing apartment on March 2. Madden was suspended from the university the following Monday.

In an October court appearance, Madden plead not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Madden’s attorney, Joe Brandoni Jr., said she acted in self-defense and cleaned the knives and concealed them in a moment of panic.

The court ruled on all but a couple of be shown to the jury and whether jurors would be allowed to ask questions of witnesses.

“The Supreme Court adopted this process, and I’m going to follow it,” Ash said regarding questioning the witnesses, according to a Nov. 28 report in the Daily News Journal. He also said he would issue a written opinion about the process.

Madden’s trial is slated for Jan. 31 at the Rutherford County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge Don Ash said he would make a final decision on both issues at the trial.

Photos that have the potential to generate bias within the jury and duplicate photos should be withheld, Brandon said.

He also said allowing witnesses to listen to testimony could potentially taint jurors’ perceptions. “It’s patently unfair and unconstitutional for jurors to become biased fact-finders in jury trials,” Brandon said. “If a juror is permitted to ask questions, then they must have formed some sort of hypothesis.”

Brandon would not say whether the defense will request a change of venue, but said it would be closer to the trial date if they chose to do so.

Brandon also said the defense would. be allowed to inspect evidence prior to the trial. The Murfreesboro Police Department’s currently holds information related to the trial and Brandon said he wanted to see it before January, “especially any evidence that could help prove Madden’s innocence or be exculpatory in nature.”

The judge also ruled that Stewart would be referred to “Miss Stewart,” as Brandon requested because he said referring to her as “Tina” could cause jury prejudice.

“We still contend that this case is an unfortunate series of events that led to an unforeseen result,” Brandon said.

