Weekly Distractions: ‘The Wiz,’ ‘Demon Slayer’ and Bad Bunny hype

As October rolls in and the air gets a little crisper, there’s plenty to keep the month lively. Between pumpkin patches and fall vibes, here are a few distractions to keep spirits high.

The classic musical “The Wiz” hits the stage, Chattanooga Comic Con brings cosplayers and fandoms together and Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show, giving fans plenty to look forward to this week.

Here’s a list of distractions from Sept. 22 to Sept. 28.

Hades II launches after four years of development

Hades II, the sequel to the critically acclaimed indie hit Hades I, was released Sept. 25 on PC after four years of development. The game had been in early access since May 2024, receiving updates, balance patches and bug fixes, though its story wasn’t complete until full release. While technically a standalone title, Hades II is loosely connected to its predecessor, as Supergiant Games originally did not plan a sequel, making most of the narrative separate from Hades I. Logan Bowman

Chattanooga Comic Con unites cosplay communities

From Sept. 27-28, Chattanooga Comic Con returned with vibrant energy, drawing collectors and cosplayers from hundreds of fandoms.

Inside the main hall, vendors offered everything from comic books and replica swords to original art and anime figurines, while attendees showcased homemade costumes of beloved characters. Smiles erupted as fans spotted favorites like Hornet from Hollow Knight: Silksong, “Indiana Jones,” and Monkey D. Luffy.

Outside the marketplace, celebrities joined panels, meet-and-greets, and photo ops, including “Police Academy” actor Michael Winslow and voice actor John Gremillion from “One Piece.”

The convention provided a welcoming space for fans and vendors to connect, celebrate their passions, and share their creativity. Cole Terranova

‘Demon Slayer’ thrills audiences in theaters

Since hitting theaters, “Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinity Castle” has been a hit with anime fans and manga readers, praised for its thrilling action and expertly animated fight sequences.

The film follows Tanjiro and his friends as they enter the Infinity Castle, a demon stronghold filled with unexpected challenges and enemies — but Tanjiro is more prepared than ever.

This is only the first part of a planned trilogy, leaving room for more battles, a showdown with the head demon, and the fate of Tanjiro’s sister. Fans are already satisfied with part one, while manga readers who know the ending are excited to see the story brought to life on screen. Gracie Benner

Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl LX halftime show

Bad Bunny is officially taking center stage at the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer was announced as the headliner during Sunday Night Football, ending months of speculation over who would take on one of the big live performance slots. With his global fanbase and hype energy, Bad Bunny is set to turn football’s biggest night into an international party. His performance will also mark a milestone for Latin music, bringing reggaeton and trap to many viewers around the globe. Brianna Sorrell

‘The Wiz’

Audiences took a trip down the yellow brick road Sept. 23-28 as the Tennessee Performing Arts Center hosted the North American tour of “The Wiz.” Adapted from Frank L. Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” the musical offers a fresh perspective on Dorothy’s journey through Oz. With music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Joseph Joubert, the cast performed numbers including “The Feeling We Once Had,” “Be a Lion” and the closing number, “Home.” MTSU alumnus Cal Mitchell, who played the Lion, delivered a standout performance, and the cast as a whole brought high-energy choreography and unique costumes to this revival of the 1975 classic. Tucker Young