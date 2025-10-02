The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

The Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment brings Halloween cheer with pumpkin painting

Cole Terranova, Contributing writer October 2, 2025
Cole Terranova
Jazlyn Flowers painting a pumpkin at the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment’s Pumpkin Painting on Oct. 1, 2025.

To help students unwind before midterms, the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment’s Wellness and Engagement committee organized a pumpkin painting event on October 1, providing students with a short, creative escape from the stresses of school.

The event took place inside the air-conditioned Bragg building next to the Center for Innovation in Media. The tables were adorned with blue tablecloths, painting supplies, muffins and the namesake of the event: pumpkins. Event organizer Gloria Green explained the thought process behind the event.

“It’s October, it’s fall,” Green said. “We wanted something that was a mental health break for people in the middle of the semester and middle of the day to relax.”

As soon as classes ended at 10:05 a.m., the stand was quickly filled by passing students. With a wide array of paint colors and a collection of brush types, a wide variety of designs began to appear. Some designs were more restrained, accenting the pumpkin’s orange hue. Others pivoted into pop culture, fully painting their pumpkins bright colors and giving them faces. 

Students at the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment building’s pumpkin painting on Oct.1, 2025. (Cole Terranova )

One student in attendance, Jazlyn Flowers, enjoyed the chance to express her creativity. 

“A lot of people love to paint as a relaxation thing,” Flowers said. “[Pumpkin painting] was a really good idea for people to express their creativity.” 

She later added that the event had brightened her day by bringing out her creative and social side.

“This morning I was really cranky and not in a good mood. Just seeing the pumpkins sitting out and being able to paint them, that was probably the best part for me,” Flowers said. “And seeing how happy everyone is and interacting with each other. I met some pretty new friends here. This was great.” 

SBCME’s Wellness and Engagement Committee has been focused on creating bite-sized events, providing students, staff and faculty with a small moment to get their mind off of work. Leslie Haines and Green, the event’s organizers, highlighted their past pet therapy event as an example of this mentality.

“Every month, there will be some pets here… That’s a break, even if it’s a quickie on your way to class. Just pet a dog,” Green said. “Even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes.”

Haines continued the thought, “It’s that you’re focused on just that activity and not on your problems.”

One other benefit of smaller and shorter events is the increased sense of community throughout the whole college. Green went into detail on how the event introduced her to new students.

“I enjoy meeting students that I don’t have in class. It’s a great opportunity; they’re relaxed. They’re more open to interact with each other, and with us,” Green said.

Green and Haines described the event as a success, with not one pumpkin left unpainted. Given the popularity and the turnout, the organizers spoke of what the future would look like for the Wellness and Engagement committee, hinting at springtime arts and crafts activities.

“We’ll be doing something throughout the whole year,” Green said. “We’ll do something creative in the spring. Who knows, maybe we’ll cut out hearts for Valentine’s Day.”

Haines mentioned that the committee is open to ideas for future activities as well, further showcasing their drive to create a strong community for staff and students in the SBCME.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Events
Cal Mitchell speaking to MTSU students at a Q and A event on campus Sept. 25, 2025.
Cal Mitchell shares lessons from the stage with MTSU students
Sandy Knox press photo.
Hit songwriter Sandy Knox to visit MTSU for Lyrics Lounge Q&A event
Carson Deans, Coby Castle, Daniel Rothwell, Holly Riley and Carter Ishmael on stage at the Roots Rendezvous Festival on Sept.19, 2025
Roots Rendezvous Festival kicks off with MTSU String Band
Davvn performs on the Party in the Grove stage in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2025.
Davvn headlines MTSU's Homecoming Party in the Grove
A group picture of the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after their step show performance.
History comes to life at the 2025 NPHC step show
A series of international flags at the 'Boro International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘We are the world’: MTSU hosts ‘Boro International Festival 2025
More in Featured
MTSU freshman Raegan Durbin celebrates a point against Kennesaw State at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Sept. 26, 2025.
MTSU volleyball's Raegan Durbin impressing in her freshman season
Joshua Haymes points to someone in the crowd while he debates another student about issues the transgender community face on Oct. 1, 2025, in the Student Union.
Christian nationalist sparks debate during MTSU visit
"One Battle After Another" movie poster. Image courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ confronts family, fascism and survival
MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook bursts through the hole during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
‘He’s our best player’: MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook posts career performance in loss to Kennesaw State
Hades II game cover. Image courtesy of Supergiantgames.
Weekly Distractions: 'The Wiz,' 'Demon Slayer' and Bad Bunny hype
John Mayer plays his guitar at the Midnight Sun Stage at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Sept. 28, 2025, at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tennessee.
Pilgrimage 2025: John Mayer makes fans see the Park in a 'New Light' on day 2
More in Features
Fans line the barricade at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on Saturday evening, Sept. 27, 2025
Pilgrimage Festival 2025: Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours rock the Park on day 1
"The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden on a bookstand.
Before it hits the screen, "The Housemaid" captivates on the page
(from left) Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans) and Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers) in HIM, directed by Justin Tipping.
A football dream turns into a nightmare in "HIM"
Cotti's Coffee Shop in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has a sign in its store.
Cotti Coffee brews a fresh start just steps from MTSU
Students skateboard outside of the John Bragg Mass Communication building on Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (MTSU Sidelines/Samantha Hearn)
Skateboard club builds community on campus at MTSU
Daniel Sunjata, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes and Javicia Leslie in "High Potential." (Image courtesy of ABC Entertainment)
Weekly distractions: 'High Potential,' Silksong and is Cardi B the drama?
Menu
Activate Search
Home
The Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment brings Halloween cheer with pumpkin painting