The Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment brings Halloween cheer with pumpkin painting

To help students unwind before midterms, the Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment’s Wellness and Engagement committee organized a pumpkin painting event on October 1, providing students with a short, creative escape from the stresses of school.

The event took place inside the air-conditioned Bragg building next to the Center for Innovation in Media. The tables were adorned with blue tablecloths, painting supplies, muffins and the namesake of the event: pumpkins. Event organizer Gloria Green explained the thought process behind the event.

“It’s October, it’s fall,” Green said. “We wanted something that was a mental health break for people in the middle of the semester and middle of the day to relax.”

As soon as classes ended at 10:05 a.m., the stand was quickly filled by passing students. With a wide array of paint colors and a collection of brush types, a wide variety of designs began to appear. Some designs were more restrained, accenting the pumpkin’s orange hue. Others pivoted into pop culture, fully painting their pumpkins bright colors and giving them faces.

One student in attendance, Jazlyn Flowers, enjoyed the chance to express her creativity.

“A lot of people love to paint as a relaxation thing,” Flowers said. “[Pumpkin painting] was a really good idea for people to express their creativity.”

She later added that the event had brightened her day by bringing out her creative and social side.

“This morning I was really cranky and not in a good mood. Just seeing the pumpkins sitting out and being able to paint them, that was probably the best part for me,” Flowers said. “And seeing how happy everyone is and interacting with each other. I met some pretty new friends here. This was great.”

SBCME’s Wellness and Engagement Committee has been focused on creating bite-sized events, providing students, staff and faculty with a small moment to get their mind off of work. Leslie Haines and Green, the event’s organizers, highlighted their past pet therapy event as an example of this mentality.



“Every month, there will be some pets here… That’s a break, even if it’s a quickie on your way to class. Just pet a dog,” Green said. “Even if it’s just 10 or 15 minutes.”

Haines continued the thought, “It’s that you’re focused on just that activity and not on your problems.”

One other benefit of smaller and shorter events is the increased sense of community throughout the whole college. Green went into detail on how the event introduced her to new students.

“I enjoy meeting students that I don’t have in class. It’s a great opportunity; they’re relaxed. They’re more open to interact with each other, and with us,” Green said.

Green and Haines described the event as a success, with not one pumpkin left unpainted. Given the popularity and the turnout, the organizers spoke of what the future would look like for the Wellness and Engagement committee, hinting at springtime arts and crafts activities.

“We’ll be doing something throughout the whole year,” Green said. “We’ll do something creative in the spring. Who knows, maybe we’ll cut out hearts for Valentine’s Day.”

Haines mentioned that the committee is open to ideas for future activities as well, further showcasing their drive to create a strong community for staff and students in the SBCME.