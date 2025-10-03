The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

6 turnovers fuel Oakland to a 35-14 victory over Rockvale

The reigning TSSAA 6-A state champions notch 13th win in a row after dismantling the Rockets’ offense.
Alex Wittke, Contributing writerOctober 3, 2025
Rusty Miller
Oakland High School’s Kam Morton (5) and Donte Cameron (6) celebrate during a game against Blackman High School, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.

Oakland High School (7-0) extended its win streak to 13 games in a 35-14 win over Rockvale High School (3-4) in a Thursday night matchup.

Oakland wasted no time scoring. Ja’Vonni Malone ran the opening kickoff 94 yards to the house, giving the Patriots a 7-0 lead in the first 15 seconds.

After a quick stop by the Oakland defense, the Patriots got on the board again as freshman quarterback Kam Morton found University of Tennessee commit Joel Wyatt for a 42-yard touchdown, his fourth of the year.

Rockvale answered towards the end of the first quarter with RC Chiha hauling in a 45-yard pass from Johnathon Hamby. The Rockets trailed 14-6 after a missed extra point.

Oakland’s Morton found Velon Henderson for a 48-yard gain on one of the first plays of the second quarter, setting up a Justice Haggard touchdown from two yards out. Haggard was a big part of the Patriots’ win against a Murfreesboro rival, as the two-way senior finished with 103 rushing yards, three touchdowns on the ground and two interceptions on defense.

“Sticking to what we practiced on all week … good teams find a way to win,” Haggard said.

Haggard left his fingerprints all over the next two drives, as he intercepted a pass from Rockvale’s Hamby with a 44-yard return and then ran it in on offense from four yards out to make it 28-6.

After an interception by Elom Ametitoui for the Rockets, Tikum Asongwe ran 21 yards to the endzone. Rockvale converted a two-point conversion as Hamby found Pauldo to make it a 28-14 ballgame going into halftime.

Both offenses came out of the break shaky, as both teams traded fumbles to open up the third quarter.

Wyatt hauled in an interception of his own to close out the third quarter. The Webb School transfer continues to have an impressive senior campaign, as he finished the game with a touchdown and an interception while playing in front of his future head coach at Tennessee, Josh Heupel.

After Rockvale forced Oakland to punt for the first time in the third quarter, Haggard intercepted Hamby again. The turnover was his second of the night and the third overall for Oakland.

The Patriots added some insurance in the fourth quarter after Haggard ran for his third touchdown of the night. The senior’s hat trick score made it a 35-14 game, all but killing Rockvale’s hopes of a comeback.

“It’s a 48-minute ball game, I give Rockvale a lot of credit, they fought all
48 minutes and made a ball game out of it,” Oakland head coach Kevin Creasy said. “They could’ve easily quit… give [Rockvale head coach] Counce credit, they kept fighting and gave us a heck of a game.”

The Patriots’ defense and special teams units were once again a factor, forcing six turnovers between three interceptions and three fumbles. They once again did a nice job setting the table for
he offense, as 21 of the 35 Oakland points came off turnovers.  

“We wanted to start fast, when you start off with a kickoff return, it’s phenomenal,” Creasy said. “We put an emphasis on special teams this week. We felt like we got outplayed last week in that third of the ball game, so we wanted to make sure that we went and did a good job.” 

Both teams are on bye next week for fall break in Rutherford County Schools, however, they will be back in action on Oct. 17. Rockvale will be looking to bounce back as they travel to Tullahoma High School (4-2). Oakland looks to remain undefeated once again as they travel to LaVergne High School (0-7). 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in High School Sports
Oakland huddles with a coach on the sideline against Siegel at Ken Nolan Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
Oakland routs Siegel in wacky renewal of cross-town rivalry
Craig Tutt (No. 1) and Duane Morris (No. 17) celebrate following an Oakland touchdown, 11-29-2024.
Friday night fireworks: Final scores from the Murfreesboro area
A group of Warriors celebrate in the endzone after a score in Tomahawk Stadium on Aug. 29, 2025.
NFL connections not enough as Riverdale routs Father Ryan at home
Oakland hoists its eighth state championship trophy after defeating Houston, 12-7-2024. (Photo by Erin Douglas)
Oakland football secures eighth state title in 42-20 win over Houston
Confetti falls on Oakland as the team and its fans celebrate a state title berth, 11-29-2024. (Photo by Ephraim Rodenbach)
Oakland tops Maryville 21-13, secures fifth straight state championship berth
A troop of Patriots rally to tackle a Mt. Juliet Golden Bear, 11-15-2024. (Photo by Ephraim Rodenbach)
Oakland football defeats Mt. Juliet in second round thriller
More in Sports
MTSU freshman Raegan Durbin celebrates a point against Kennesaw State at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Sept. 26, 2025.
MTSU volleyball's Raegan Durbin impressing in her freshman season
MTSU club hockey and Alabama club hockey prays after a MTSU win in Ford Ice Center Antioch Sept. 26, 2025
MTSU club hockey’s top line fuels sweep of Alabama
MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook bursts through the hole during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
‘He’s our best player’: MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook posts career performance in loss to Kennesaw State
MTSU's Parker Hughes, Muaaz Byard and Damonte Smith combine for a tackle during a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Conference USA week 5 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league
MTSU volleyball during the game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 27, 2025.
MTSU volleyball splits opening Conference USA series
Quarterback Nick Vattiato walks off the field during an MTSU timeout against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Red zone woes thwart comeback as MTSU football falls to Kennesaw State
Menu
Activate Search
Home
6 turnovers fuel Oakland to a 35-14 victory over Rockvale