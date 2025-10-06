The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Weekly Distractions: Taylor Swift’s surprise album, Abbott Elementary’s big return, Dancing with the Stars and more

A sampling of this week’s healthy distractions from all the chaos of the world.
Sidelines staffOctober 6, 2025
Taylor Swift’s “The Life of A Showgirl” album cover.

Midterm season is creeping in, and with study sessions and caffeine highs taking over, it’s easy to feel burned out. Luckily, there are a few bright spots to help unwind between exams.

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of A Showgirl” has Swifites in a frenzy, “Abbott Elementary” returns with more classroom comedy to keep the laughs coming and “Dancing with the Stars” kicks off a new season with plenty of drama on the dance floor.

Here’s a list of distractions from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of A Showgirl’

“The Life of a Showgirl” is proving to be less glamorous than expected for Taylor Swift after the release of her newest album on Oct. 3. Platforms such as TikTok and X have hosted listeners’ opinions on the new tracks, with the majority believing the album was underwhelming. It sounded as if the collection was trying to channel similar sounds to previous albums such as “The Tortured Poets Department” and “1989,” but just missed the mark. Although the highly anticipated 12th studio album in Swift’s discography was met with record-breaking sales, the reviews speak for themselves.  Tucker Young

‘Abbott Elementary’ is back for a brand new school year

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Key Art. (Disney) (Disney)

“Abbott Elementary” is a mockumentary-style workplace comedy created by Quinta Brunson. It follows the daily life of the faculty and staff of a Philadelphia public school.  

This season follows the teachers through a new year at Abbott, while the team experiences new challenges.  Janine Teauges takes on a class of 40 students, as the only 2nd-grade teacher. Melissa Schementi tries out being a 6th-grade teacher after years of teaching 2nd grade.  One of Barbara Howard’s past Kindergarten students is now teaching alongside her.  While all of this is happening, the school is still trying to win back the district’s trust after last year’s questionable alliance with the new golf course to secure funding. 

The shows available to watch every Wednesday on ABC and to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney Plus.  Karlie Lohr

‘Dancing with the Stars: TikTok Night’

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough as hosts. (Disney/Jai Lennard)

The ballroom meets the ‘For you’ page when Dancing with the Stars contestants perform their best TikTok moves for this week’s theme. Fun references to TikTok have been incorporated into choreography, like viral songs and dances that might look familiar to viewers. 

Jordan Chiles, Olympic gymnast, shocked the audience with a Tango to “ANXIETY” by Doechii. Suffering from anxiety herself, she performed with vulnerability and left a powerful message for others who struggle alongside her. Chiles and her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, scored all 8s, making their performance the highest-ranked of the season so far.

Other takeaway moments were ladies in the crowd swooning over Robert Irwin’s “Million Dollar” abs, a funky but addicting quickstep performed by Alix Earle and Andy Richter’s heartfelt performance and infectious personality that brought viewers to tears. Gracie Benner

The episode ended with a sad goodbye to Lauren Jauregui, Fifth Harmony band member, when she received the least amount of votes. Gracie Benner

Markus King’s “Darling Blue” album cover.

Markus King’s ‘Darling Blue’

In his new album, “Darling Blue,” Markus King gave his southern rock with a twist sound a break and adopted a new country twang reminiscent of his South Carolina roots. In “Darling Blue,” the talents of Jamey Johnson, Kaitlin Butts, Jesse Welles, Billy Strings and Noah Cyrus are featured on the album, showcasing a new sound to king as he hangs up his blues hat for a country one. The album was surely surprising on first listen, as fans of King are used to the guitarist delivering a psychedelic version of southern rock that blends blues, rock, funk and jazz influences. Regardless of which of King’s styles are preferred, the new album delivered a powerful tracklist from opener “On & On” to single “Honky Tonk Hell.” Kerstie Wolaver

 

Weekly Distractions: Taylor Swift’s surprise album, Abbott Elementary’s big return, Dancing with the Stars and more