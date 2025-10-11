MTSU alum Cheyenne Parker-Tyus captures WNBA Finals title

Former MTSU women’s basketball star Cheyenne Parker-Tyus became just the second Blue Raider to win the WNBA Finals on Friday night, as the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 97-86 to finish a four-game sweep.

The program’s single season blocks leader with 88, Parker-Tyus made eight appearances for the Aces this year, including playing minutes in a pivotal victory in game two of the finals.

A native of Queens, New York, Parker-Tyus spent the 2014-15 season as a Blue Raider and was drafted fifth overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2015 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest drafted Blue Raider in program history. The six-foot-four forward signed with the Aces this past offseason after spending six years with the Sky, and four seasons with the Atlanta Dream.

The first MTSU women’s basketball player to ever record a triple-double, Parker-Tyus is also the first former MTSU player to become a WNBA all-star, after earning the nod in 2023.

Parker-Tyus becomes just the second Blue Raider to win the WNBA championship, following three-time champion Alysha Clark, who last won with the Aces in 2023. This was the third championship for the Aces in the last four years.

