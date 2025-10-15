‘Tron: Ares’ confronts AI’s role in shaping the future

“Tron: Ares” offers viewers the chance to meditate on AI’s role and capabilities in the world, accompanied by beautiful visuals and an elevating score by Nine Inch Nails.

Revitalizing a franchise like “Tron” after 15 years of no films is no easy task. The original 1982 film featured some of the earliest CGI, while “Tron: Legacy,” a reboot of the series nearly 30 years later, sparked a trend of legacy sequels for older franchises. Now, “Tron: Ares” aims to redefine the franchise for a new digital age.

“Tron: Ares” follows a defense program named Ares and a feud between two companies. One company, Encom, is a staple in the world of “Tron,” and the CEO this time around is Eve Kim (Greta Lee). The rivaling company, Dillinger Systems, is headed by Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters), descendant of the original antagonist from “Tron.”

Kim, Dillinger and Ares (Jared Leto) each bring something unique to the table. Lee acts with deep emotion, helping the viewer to sympathize and relate. Peters acts with a hint of insanity that keeps the viewer on edge. And Leto’s poor acting is exactly what convinces the viewer that he is a freshly written line of code, not a human.

While Leto has a history of being a subpar actor, this may be the film that elevates him. Ares is a highly advanced AI program made with the purpose of malice. Leto’s monotonous acting ironically plays into his role as a new program, still learning what life is.

As both companies attempt to bring lines of code into the real world, Ares is sent on a dangerous mission that could have lasting consequences — for both worlds.

“Tron: Ares” flips the script seen in the previous films. Rather than the viewer wondering what a human — or user — will do in a digital landscape, the question asked is: “What is AI’s place in our world?”

This subversion of expectations is key to “Tron: Ares” being a good sequel. It doesn’t cling too closely to the success of what came before, and it tries new things, despite the risk.

Artificial intelligence is a tool, and like any tool, it can be used for both good and bad purposes. This isn’t purely black-and-white, as shown in the film. It isn’t a pro-AI or an anti-AI story. The movie forces viewers to confront the evolution of AI and their personal relationship with it.

Each iteration of “Tron” brings new ideas of AI and the advancement it can take, and dives into the question of AI’s place in society, showing both its potential for creation and destruction.

Dillinger used it for military purposes and profit, while Kim attempted to utilize AI to create resources, medication and food. The film doesn’t take sides — instead, it challenges viewers to reflect on their own relationship with AI and its growing influence.

In standard “Tron” fashion, the story is relatively weak. It can become muddled and hard to follow as more technological terms are hurled at the viewer. However, the franchise of “Tron” has never been about compelling stories.

The story in “Tron: Ares” is high-stakes and easier to become invested in than its predecessors. Likeable characters and true threats on the horizon could lead viewers to sit up in their chairs when the film gets intense.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, or Nine Inch Nails, have composed recent films that have earned them approval from many. Their work on “Challengers” is the most recent hit. Reznor and Ross reunited once again, preparing synthy, intense and iconic compositions to back the film.

The music is almost a character in and of itself, going from sharp, jarring chords to accompany a chase sequence to a gentle, melodic backing to a heartfelt conversation. Reznor and Ross’s compositions help guide the viewer’s emotions from start to finish.

The story may falter, but the music and visuals play a massive role in this film, with complex instrumentals playing as the camera pans over neon-clad technological landscapes.

“Tron: Ares” isn’t a standard blockbuster action flick. It is an exploration of the role AI has in society and a science-fiction exploration of a possible future.

“Tron: Ares” is in theaters now.

