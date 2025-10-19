Conference USA week 8 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

It was another unpredictable week of football across Conference USA, with four weekday conference matchups. Florida International, Jacksonville State and the University of Texas at El Paso dominated opponents, while Western Kentucky and the University of Delaware suffered disappointing losses.

Florida International (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) 25, Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 CUSA) 6

The Panthers upset the Hilltoppers at home, marking WKU’s first loss in CUSA play. FIU running back Kejon Owens finished with a career-high 195 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown late in the third quarter. Additionally, Panthers defensive back Jessiah McGrew hauled in two interceptions to help FIU secure its first victory over WKU since 2018.

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins: 184 passing yards, one touchdown

FIU running back Kejon Owens: 195 rushing yards, one touchdown

FIU wide receiver Alex Perry: 86 receiving yards

New Mexico State (3-3, 1-2 CUSA) 27, Liberty University (3-4, 2-1 CUSA) 30

The Flames held off the Aggies 30-27 and shook up the conference standings in the process. After a slow start, New Mexico State went on a 21-point run, leading late in the fourth quarter. With 3:46 left in the game, Liberty started its game-winning 92-yard drive that led to a rushing touchdown by Evan Dickens with 36 seconds left on the clock. In New Mexico State’s last effort, kicker Ryan Hawk missed a 47-yard field goal attempt, securing the Flames’ win.

NM State quarterback Logan Fife: 242 passing yards, two touchdowns

NM State running back Kadarius Calloway: 84 rushing yards, one touchdown

NM State wide receiver TK King: 68 receiving yards

University of Delaware (3-3, 1-2 CUSA) 25, Jacksonville State (4-3, 3-0 CUSA) 38

The Gamecocks defeated the Fighin’ Blue Hens 38-25, staying undefeated in CUSA play. Jax State scored the first 21 points in the game, as running back Cam Cook had three touchdowns, with quarterback Caden Creel throwing for 116 yards and contributing one touchdown. The Gamecocks capped off the scoring after a 52-yard field goal to extend the lead 38-12 with 11:57 left on the clock.

UD quarterback Nick Minicucci: 422 yards, one touchdown

JAX ST running back Cam Cook: 117 rushing yards, three touchdowns

UD wide receiver Kyre Duplessis: 90 receiving yards

University of Texas at El Paso (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) 35, Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4 CUSA) 17

The Miners defeated the Bearkats 35-27, extending Sam Houston’s losing streak. UTEP quarterback Skylar Locklear led the offense, completing 21 of 26 passes for 236 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Miners running back Asten Emory sealed the win with a 34-yard touchdown run with 5:54 remaining in the game.

UTEP quarterback Skylar Locklear: 236 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception

SHSU running back Landan Brown: 110 rushing yards

UTEP wide receiver Wondame Davis Jr: 79 receiving yards

CUSA Offensive Leaders (As of Oct. 20, 2025)

Passing: Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick McIvor: 1,863 passing yards, 12 touchdowns

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 832 rushing yards, seven touchdowns

Receiving: Western Kentucky wide receiver Matthew Henry: three touchdowns

Updated CUSA Standings heading into week nine:

Kennesaw State (4-2, 2-0 CUSA) Jax State (4-3, 3-0 CUSA) Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 CUSA) LA Tech (4-2, 2-1 CUSA) Liberty (3-4, 2-1 CUSA) MO State (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) FIU (3-3, 1-1 CUSA) Delaware (3-3, 1-2 CUSA) NM State (3-3, 1-2 CUSA) UTEP (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) MTSU (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) Sam Houston (0-7, 0-4 CUSA)

