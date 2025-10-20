Weekly Distractions: ‘Monsters: The Ed Gein Story,’ ‘Black Phone 2’ and The Outsiders steal the spotlight

Fall has finally settled over campus, bringing cooler weather, cozy fits and students trickling back after fall break. As midterms fade and routines reset, ther’s no better time for new distractions.

From the chilling return of “Black Phone 2” to Netflix’s unnerving “Monsters: The Ed Gein Story” and Broadway revival of “The Outsiders,” here’s what’s keeping screens and stages buzzing this week.

Here is a list of distractions from Oct. 7 to Oct.19.

The ‘Black Phone 2’ rings again

“Black Phone 2” picks up where the chilling original left off on Oct. 17, as the line between the living and the dead blurs once again. After surviving his terrifying encounter with the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), Finney Shaw (Mason Thomas) must confront new nightmares when mysterious calls start coming through the disconnected phone once more. With returning characters and new victims, the sequel promises more psychological horror and supernatural suspense that’ll keep audiences on edge.

“Black Phone 2” is in theaters now. Brianna Sorrell

‘Monsters: the Ed Gein Story’

Netflix recently released its new season of a horror show based on the killer Ed Gein.

Ed Gein is a well-known murderer who inspired several films, like “Psycho”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, and “The Silence of the Lambs.” He performed gruesome acts on his victims, including exhuming corpses and fashioning trophies from bones and human skin and also made furniture out of human skin. In “Monsters: The Ed Gein Story,” Tom Hollander takes on the chilling role, bringing realism to every scene. Expect the absolute worst — this season is graphic, unsettling and not for the faint of heart.

The new season of the show “Monsters: The Ed Gein Story” is now on Netflix. Kalie Brooks

‘After the Hunt’ disappoints despite attempts to bring a dead script to life

Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” explores gender, power dynamics and disparity of voices through the relationships between its three leads — Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri. Themes like these require delicacy and intelligence to bring something worthwhile to the table. “After the Hunt” crumbles under those expectations.

The self-righteous script and messy plot hold this psychological thriller together by a thin string. The cast does what it can with the dialogue, trying to elevate the borderline satirical wording into something meaningful. A story that perhaps should never have been adapted for film collapses in Guadagnino’s hands despite the cast’s best efforts. “After the Hunt” is in theaters now. Jesse Jones

Dan Howell and Phil Lester announce ‘Hard Launch’ podcast… and a hard launch relationship in the process

In case you weren’t chronically online as a teenager, you might now have heard about ultra-famous YouTubers Dan Howell and Phil Lester announcing a podcast — oh, and their highly rumored relationship, too.

“Hard Launch,” the new podcast, is yet another avenue for the pair. Howell and Lester amass millions of views on shared YouTube videos and channels, are the co-authors of multiple books, and have toured their books worldwide. The podcast aims to be a place for anecdotal stories and a place to share what is going on in their lives, together.

Because, again, unless you were drawing cat whiskers on your face with Sharpie and scrolling Tumblr when you were 13, you’re probably unfamiliar with the term ‘Phan,’ the ship name between the pair. Howell and Lester revealed their 16-year-long romantic relationship on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, to massive support (and a fanbase who let out a sigh of relief, that, perhaps, they were right all along). Emma Burden

The Outsiders make their way to Broadway

S.E. Hinton’s “The Outsiders,” a longtime staple in high school English classes and the inspiration behind the hit 1983 film, is now drawing attention on Broadway. Tennessee Performing Arts Center hosted the North American tour of “The Outsiders: A New Musical” Oct. 14-19, taking audiences to “Tulsa ‘67.” The show has brought on new projector usage, adding stunning illustrations to the production, and new actors to breathe life into timeless characters.

Each cast member showcased their unique skills to the characters they played, bringing the story to life. The bold vocals of actors such as Nolan White, Tyler Jordan Wesley and Bonale Fambrini brought emotions to the surface, leaving audience members holding tissues. White, who played Ponyboy, encouraged audiences to “really listen to the words…and think about the deeper meaning after it.” Working alongside these bold vocals was the energizing choreography of Rick and Jeff Kuperman. Executed beautifully by the entire cast, the movements added significant visuals to the songs. Jaydon Nget, ‘Two-Bit,’ says it’s all in the overalls. This show is one that will continue to remind generations to “Stay Gold.” Tucker Young