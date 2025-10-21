The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 9 opponent

Ahead of MTSU’s weeknight matchup on the road Wednesday night, Kevin Tresolini of Delaware Online offered insight about the Blue Raiders’ matchup against the University of Delaware (3-3, 1-2 CUSA).

In its first year as a Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA member, the Fightin’ Blue Hens found wins against in-state rival Delaware State, the University of Connecticut and a CUSA win over Florida International.

The opposing coach: Ryan Carty

In his fourth year at the helm of the Hens, Carty began his collegiate career in Delaware as a player after spending five years as a quarterback in the program. His connections to the program as a former player, along with family lineage, set him up well to be a head coach.

“Ryan is the son of a football coach and his two brothers are football coaches,” Tresolini said. “It was pretty obvious that Ryan was going to be a football coach.”

Carty’s career in coaching can be traced back to experience with former NFL head coach and current offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, Chip Kelly.

Kelly, who saw time as the head man with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, the University of Oregon and the University of California at Los Angeles, gave Carty his first coaching job at the University of New Hampshire.

“[Carty] was greatly influenced by Coach Kelly,” Tresolini said.

Carty eventually became the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire before taking the same job at Sam Houston State University. The Blue Hens’ head coach made the jump to UD from SHSU, where he kept some traits from his days of being an offensive coordinator, like calling the plays for Delaware.

“The fact that he’s a former Delaware player gives him a pretty good feeling for the passion that exists here for college football,” Tresolini said. “He’s the right guy to lead them on this climb up in Conference USA and the FBS.”

Players to watch

Quarterback — Nick Minicucci

Beginning the year as the backup to Zach Marker, the junior quarterback was thrust into the spotlight for the Blue Hens after Marker sustained a season-ending knee injury in week one against Delaware State.

Since taking over the reins of the Delaware offense, Minicucci has totaled 1,794 yards and nine passing touchdowns. Both marks are good for second place in CUSA.

While shining as a passer, Minicucci has been impressive with his legs. This has paid off for the Hens’ offense in the red zone as the quarterback has seven rushing scores on the season. Minicucci leads UD’s rushing attack in trips to the end zone, while sitting second in CUSA.

“Delaware’s offense, it’s a spread offense that wants to hit players downfield, but they want to balance it out,” Tresolini said. “They haven’t been as run-pass balanced this year as the last three years. I guess that’s because they are playing tougher teams.”

So far in UD’s first season in CUSA, Minicucci has continued a tradition of successful quarterback play for the football program in Newark, Delaware. The Blue Hens have produced Super Bowl champion quarterbacks such as the 2002 NFL Most Valuable Player Rich Gannon and Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco.

Although Minicucci has been on point through his first six appearances at the level, he will be in for a tall task against a Blue Raiders’ defense that ranks fourth in CUSA with 379.8 yards allowed per game.

Offensive line

“The offensive line plays well together. That’s something I admire,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “They play well together, and that’s where it starts. It’s a line of scrimmage game.”

The five big guys up front for the Blue Hens have paved the way for an offense that produces 429.7 yards per game, the top mark in CUSA.

“Their offensive line is very, very experienced,” Tresolini said. “A couple sixth-year guys in there, another guy who turned down [Atlantic Coast Conference] offers to go to Delaware.”

Left guard Patrick Shipp and offensive lineman Fintan Brose are the two graduate students starting on the line, anchoring the unit for the Blue Hens. Cole Snyder is another standout for the group, as the senior has shown some consistency for UD, appearing in seven straight games this season.

The stability of Delaware’s front five opens up much of its offense and sets the table for Minicucci to find weapons like leading receiver Kyre Duplessis. It also plays a large part in UD leading CUSA in passing yards per game, with 302.5.

Linebacker — Gavin Moul

The staple of Delaware’s defense is the 3-3-5 formation that it typically runs out of. With three defensive linemen and three linebackers to pair with five defensive backs, the system operated by defensive coordinator Manny Rojas gives tons of opportunities to playmakers at the second level, such as Gavin Moul.

“They’re very versatile with that defense,” Tresolini said. “Even though it’s a 3-3-5, they will kind of switch into different things.”

The Blue Hens aren’t afraid to make adjustments, often bringing safeties down into the tackle box or rotating linebackers down towards the defensive line, Tresolini said.

Delaware’s leading tackler with 53, Moul has been a big part of the Hens’ defensive effort this year. Coming into week nine, Delaware has surrendered 28.3 points per game, which is fourth in CUSA. MTSU is one spot ahead, with 29.5 points per game.

“Do you have enough up front to stop the run?” Tresolini said. “Usually, they’ve been up to the task to do that because they are flexible.”

Where to watch

MTSU’s second weekday CUSA matchup of the season will be nationally televised on ESPN2. Game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders currently enter as a +8.5 point underdog against the Blue Hens on the road.

Editor picks

Willie Phaler, Lead sports reporter (3-3)

UD 35, MTSU 24

Brett Walker, Co-sports editor (4-2)

UD 31, MTSU 21

Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor (3-3)

UD 41, MTSU 27

Kevin Tresolini, Delaware Online (Guest pickers 4-2)

UD 31, MTSU 19

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.