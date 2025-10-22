Remembering D’angelo through five essential tracks

Michael Eugene Archer, better known as D’Angelo, was a visionary pioneer of the neo-soul movement. In just three albums, he won four Grammys and reshaped the sound of R&B for a new generation. His blend of gospel warmth, funk and emotional depth inspired artists like Eryka Badu, Lauryn Hill, and Roy Hargrove.

Following his death on Oct. 14, 2025, his music remains a blueprint for soul and honesty. These five songs tell the story of an artist who made time slow down every time he played a note.

Brown Sugar

“Brown Sugar,” the opening song on his first album of the same name, marked a smooth and soulful introduction to the mind of D’Angelo. The song is infectious in how it forces its feel onto its listener. The loose way that the drums play with the bass creates an impeccable foundation for the vocals and keys to dance on. Chords float naturally around the bassline, making them almost subconsciously felt by the listener. The vocals are layered, feeling both catchy and natural.

“Brown Sugar” overall harkens back to classic soul music while implementing the modern sensibilities of hip-hop. With his sights set on redefining groove, D’Angelo hit the ground running from the very beginning.

Spanish Joint

While D’Angelo’s previous record, “Brown Sugar,” was almost fully produced, recorded and performed by himself, “Voodoo,” his second album, focused on the creativity that could be achieved through like-minded collaboration. One song that exemplifies this idea is “Spanish Joint.” The song is built around a guitar and bass line played by Charlie Hunter. This hook gives the song its Spanish flamenco-esc feel, driving the song with its faster tempo.

D’Angelo’s vocals are covered in effects, creating an electronic contrast from the clean tones of the drums and guitar. With horn player Roy Hargrove creating a complementary psychedelic soundscape, the song develops a wholly unique identity. As the groove continues, the musicians start to improvise, adding in various flares and motifs, making it an engaging listen from start to finish.

Untitled (How does it feel )

While “Spanish Joint” takes a faster, groovier approach to collaboration, “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” instead pushes a soulful ballad to its limits, defying traditional song structure. From the very start, the song has an effortless grace. The guitar tone is triumphant, but is restrained, giving space for the band to breathe. Subtle piano notes are snuck in after phrases. The song is deceptively complex, and yet it feels right.

Throughout the seven-minute run time, the energy of the song ramps up and slows down effortlessly, and eventually ends with an exaggerated wall of sound that pushes the instruments to their limits – right until it abruptly stops. After subverting the idea of what a song is, D’Angelo leaves the listener with one simple question: “How does it feel?”

I’ll Stay

“I’ll Stay” was originally a song from the legendary funk band Funkadelic, but was covered by RH Factor and featured D’Angelo on vocals and a Wurlitzer keyboard. The cover took on a slower, moodier attitude, focusing on ambiance and emotion. As the vocalist, D’Angelo perfectly sets the tone of the song, singing with a deep, dark voice. While his vocals are the star of the song, D’Angelo’s musicianship heightens the song by bringing out the soulful sides of the other musicians. Throughout the whole song, he accompanies and complements various solos with his key playing as well.

“I’ll Stay” stands as the RH Factor’s most popular song and perfectly showcases D’Angelo’s infectious ability to create a cohesive groove. As a collaborator, D’Angelo demonstrated a level of humility, focusing on creating a final product with honest emotion.

The Charade

In 2014, D’Angelo released the album “Black Messiah,” which followed the progressive instrumentation of his previous records. This record stands out for its poignant political commentary, and no song better exemplifies this than “The Charade.” The lyrical content of “The Charade” showcases the brutality of racism in the United States, criticizing the systematic struggles of Black people and the sensationalized nature of social media. In contrast to the extreme injustices, D’Angelo highlights that the demands of Black Americans were modest, only asking for a chance to talk.

The song alludes to prior movements and leaders, rooting the song deep in African American history, but complements it with modern, electronic drum beats, linking the present to the past. All together, “The Charade” stands as a window into the complex culture of Black Americans, and perfectly demonstrates D’Angelo’s talents as a lyricist and musician.



