Riverdale spoils Rockvale’s senior night in 28-14 win

Riverdale High School (7-2) spoiled the Rockvale High School (4-5) senior night festivities with a 28-14 victory Friday night.

The defining moment of the game came with less than five minutes left in regulation with Rockvale driving for the tying score.

A high snap resulted in the ball going out of Rockets’ quarterback Jonathan Hamby’s reach, with Nate Underwood picking it up and returning down the Rockvale sideline 81 yards to secure a Riverdale victory.

“We just wanted to have to put our kids in a situation at the end there. And going in, had a little bad snap there,” Rockvale head coach James Counce said. “It’s kind of been what’s happened all year. I still don’t think we played our best game. We got pretty close right there, a few mistakes. When you play good people, that kind of stuff happens.”

Rockvale opened the game on a high note with a 64-yard pick six from senior Rayene Chiha to give the Rockets an early 7-0 lead.

“That touchdown was an important touchdown,” Chiha said. “It was to set the tone from the beginning of the game. That’s what it was to get us going. So I mean, I’m proud of that first touchdown, but we should have kept pushing.”

Despite giving up the first score of the night, the Warriors quickly flipped a switch as Riverdale quarterback Gavin Hampton struck back on the offensive end, leading his team to a barrage of quick scores to close the first half.

Under ninety seconds after the pick six Riverdale evened up the score with Gavin Hampton finding Jacob Vaughn for a seven-yard touchdown to close out a quick drive.

Riverdale continued to pour on the pressure with Hampton turning around and finding wide receiver Corben Reynolds to take the lead. Hampton found the endzone once more before halftime, with Luke Tritch scoring a huge 49-yard TD to close out the first half 21-7 in favor of Riverdale.

“We struggled offensively there in the first half,” Counce said. “Left our defense out there a little too long, and those kind of things happen, put them in bad field position.”

The second half saw a reenergized Rockvale offense quickly march down the field. Rockvale rolled the dice on a fourth and two from the three-yard line, with running back Melvin Boon punching it through to cut the Riverdale lead to seven.

With under five minutes to play in the fourth quarter Rockvale was on the verge of tying up the game until disaster struck. A botched snap led to Riverdale defender Nate Underwood scooping up the fumble and returning it all the way for an 81-yard touchdown.

Rockvale was unable to recover in the closing minutes as Riverdale held on to secure a 28-14 victory.

Despite some big moments from Rockvale, mistakes ultimately cost the Rockets from claiming a Senior Night victory.

“All of our seniors played hard,” Counce said. “They all played hard for each other. And that’s what we’re trying to build here, and the brotherhood and that kind of stuff. And these guys, they care about each other, and I think it shows the field that they do.”

The victory stretches Riverdale’s win streak to six in a row as the Warriors prepare for their toughest test of the season vs Oakland High School on Thursday, Oct. 30. Rockvale is also set to get back into action against Blackman High School on Thursday.

“We’re gonna work harder every day and be ready for Blackman,” Chiha said. “They gon feel us, they gon feel us.”

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

