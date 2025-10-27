Weekly distractions: ‘Short n’ Sweet’ resumes, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ gets ‘Wicked’ and Megan shows her soft side

Fall is in full swing, and Halloween’s creeping closer with every pumpkin on the porch. Between costume planning, candy runs and the chill finally settling in, there’s no better time for a few pop culture treats.

From Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” tour hitting its second leg to “Dancing with the Stars” “Wicked” night and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Lover Girl.” here’s what’s keeping fans entertained this spooky season.

Here’s a list of distractions from Oct.19 to Oct. 26.

New Era, Same Sweet Tour

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is back after officially starting the second leg of her “Short N’ Sweet tour.” Carpenter will perform in cities like Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville, Toronto and Los Angeles. Alongside her are special guests Olivia Dean, Ravyn Leane and Amber Mark.

Before taking the stage in Pittsburgh on Oct. 23rd, fans were wondering if the setlist would change after the release of her newest album in August or if she’d debut new outfits. Carpenter delivered on both, taking the stage in a brand new cheetah print bodysuit. She also added three songs from “Man’s Best Friend” to the set list.

Many fans are excited to see what will happen next as she hits the stage in New York in October, and even more excited for what’s to come when she travels all the way to Nashville for two nights in November. Tickets are still available both nights if you want to join Sabrina down “Pretty Girl Avenue.” Karlie Lohr

Alice Phoebe Lou bares her soul in ‘Oblivion’

South African singer-songwriter Alice Phoebe Lou returns with her sixth studio album, “Oblivion,” released on Oct. 24. The album collects songs written over the past decade that Lou once kept to herself, giving it an intimate and personal tone. Gentle guitar and piano melodies pair with candid lyrics, offering listeners a glimpse into Lou’s life and emotional journey.

Lou strips back her sound to focus on her folk and acoustic roots, prioritizing storytelling over production. With dreamy vocals and powerful vulnerability, she turns reflection into comfort — creating an indie-folk soundtrack perfect for a chilly fall night. Jesse Jones

‘Dancing with the Stars’: ‘Wicked Night’

The dance floor has transformed into the “Ozdust Ballroom,” while stars put on their pink and green for Wicked night.

Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy’s Jazz performance to “What is this Feeling” ties in all the theatrical humor the Broadway musical and movie have by showcasing Glinda and Elphaba’s rivalry throughout the dance. Whitney Leavitt did a showstopping quickstep to “Popular,” making her “popular” with the judges, receiving the first tens of the night. Not to be outdone, Jordan Chiles danced an entrancing Rumba to “For Good,” being the only other star to receive tens so far.

Other dances to note are Robert Irwin’s “swankified” Jazz number to “Dancing Through Life” as he continued to impress the judges with his Broadway pizazz and Elaine Hendrix’s strong contemporary routine to “Defying Gravity,” moving the audience while playing the part of Elphaba.

With Scott Hoying’s journey coming to a close, it begins to become apparent who the fan favorites are, but “the future is unlimited.” Gracie Benner

Jason Isbell Ryman Residency 10-year anniversary

For the past 10 years, Americana songsmith Jason Isbell has played a two-weekend residency at the Ryman Auditorium. This year, Isbell took over the mother church from Oct. 16 through 18 and 23 through 25 with his band, the 400 Unit, for nights full of surprises. Isbell uses this yearly tradition to give lesser-known artists a boost. This year, the string of shows featured support from many public schools and other music programs around the southeast. Isbells’ loyal fanbase crowded into pews night after night for a phone-free performance full of songs spanning across the artist’s discography, callbacks to Isbells’ days with the Drive by Truckers, and classic covers everyone sang along to. Playing a different set every night, Isbell wove in songs from his newest solo album, “Foxes in the Snow,” the 2023 album with the 400 Unit “Weathervanes,” as well as his 2013 album “Southeastern,” and many more. Kerstie Wolaver

Megan The Stallion’s ‘Lover Girl’ brings a catchy beat, but not lyrics to match

Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “Lover Girl” switches things up with a smooth, R&B-inspired beat that’s instantly catchy. The production is clean, melodic and a nice contrast to her usual hard Houston sound. While the instrumental has listeners nodding along, not everyone’s impressed with the lyrics. Many fans feel that the song leans too heavily into sexual themes without offering much of the emotional depth the title suggests. Some expected the track to reveal a softer or more vulnerable side of Megan, but instead, it sticks to the oversexualized tone that’s starting to feel repetitive for longtime followers. Still, “Lover Girl” shows Megan’s confidence and flow remain unmatched, but it just might not be the love anthem fans were hoping for. Brianna Sorrell

