New Queen, same legacy: MTSU student wins Miss Old Gold & Black Pageant

Six refined young women contended for the title of Queen at the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Xi Chapter’s Miss Old Gold & Black Scholarship Pageant on Oct. 26 at MTSU.

In a glamorous opening number, each contestant gave an introduction, highlighting their accomplishments and ambitions as the potential queen. The pageant gave the ladies an opportunity to display their poise, talents and intelligence through categories. They could earn a maximum of 135 points per judge.

To display their physical and mental wellness, they sported their best active wear as the judges explained their hobbies and skills they are proud of. Shortly after, each contestant showcased a talent. As it was a diverse line-up of women, their talents varied from soulful singing and cultural dances to displays of coding skills.

As anticipated, each young lady displayed their final evening gown. For one final test of their wit and grace, each contestant answered a question about diversity, equity and inclusion and how leaders can foster a more inclusive environment for all.

The competition was a close one as each contender had given their all in each category. The top three competitors’ scores were only points apart, but it would be 19-year-old Psychology major, Aniya Cole, who would take home the crown.

“I’m really shocked, honestly,” Cole said. “But I was like, okay, maybe third, maybe second, but then they didn’t say anything, I was like, Oh? Okay!”

She explained it was her first time competing in a pageant. However, one thing she knew was that she had to compete being herself. Cole is a member of S.W.E.E.T. Melanin, a women’s empowerment organization dedicated to mentorship, service, and inspiring young girls. She said that through it, she has learned to push herself out of her comfort zone and gained experience and a knack for service.

“To me, a collegiate woman is scholarly and has an impact,” KeVarrius Wright, Vice President of the Kappa Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., said, “not just on campus, but her life as a whole.”

Through her display at the pageant and her love for service, she embodied a collegiate woman as she took home the award for People’s Choice as well. Part of the process leading up to the pageant included raising funds for scholarships. Cole not only raised the most, but her love for giving back earned her the support of others. During her reign as queen, she’s excited to work with young children through her platform H.E.A.R.T.: Helping Encouraging Affirming Rising Trailblazers, to help build them into passionate leaders.

The entire night was filled with showcases of talent and excellence from young women, including two guest dancers. During breaks, they dazzled the audience with their dynamic and acrobatic movements. Each girl was only 10 and 13, yet they possessed high-level skills and a passion for academics.

“A lot of times they are not recognized for what they bring to the table, when a lot of those times these ladies are the table,” Judge Number Three, Carla Murry said.

A pageant like this gives these young women a voice they didn’t know they had, she said. It also inspires future young women and shows the possibility of their own excellence. The Kappa Xi chapter carefully curated the event to uplift young women.

“Alpha men are very serious about having a platform where young ladies can express themselves, can be seen, can be heard, and be loved,” John “Rico” Strickland, lead judge and the Association of Tennessee Alpha Men District Pageant Chair, said.

Since 1976, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha have been carrying on the tradition of the Miss Old Gold and Black Scholarship Pageant to celebrate scholarship and women’s empowerment. Nearly 50 years later, the tradition remains a proud testament to excellence and unity on MTSU’s diverse campus.

“I love this chapter,” Jaliyah Webb, the 2024-2025 Miss Black and Gold, said, “I’ve been a part of this chapter for a year and a half now and honestly, this is one of the most cherishable moments I’ve had [in] my entire college experience, I can’t even lie to you.”

Webb expressed how passing on her crown was bittersweet. The memories created were fun but also valuable because she made an impact. She recounts the PBS fundraiser where they donated about 300 books. Although being the queen wasn’t something she had anticipated doing, she has no regrets and encourages others who may be interested to know that it’s worthwhile.

For their new queen, they have many events prepared for her and the students of MTSU. Cole will be moving on to the district convention in Chattanooga, Tennessee, from Nov. 20 to the 23rd.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

