The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

The People’s Table sparked conversation on civic engagement and local leadership

Panelists urged students to use their voices and influence beyond election season.
Brianna Sorrell, Features editorOctober 31, 2025
Brianna Sorrell
Panelist Jonathan Williamson, Robb McDaniel and Shane McFarland speaking at The People’s Table at the Academic Classroom Building on Oct. 29, 2025.

Campus and city leaders gathered Thursday evening at MTSU for The People’s Table, a panel hosted by the Mu Zeta chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., to discuss social issues and civic engagement in the  Murfreesboro community. 

The discussion opened with Sidney Ware, the fraternity’s vice basileus, thanking everyone for joining in the discussion and emphasizing the importance of collaboration between students and community leaders to create meaningful change. 

The panelists, Shane McFarland, Murfreesboro Mayor, Jonathan Williamson, NAACP Nashville President and Robb McDaniel, Political Science Professor, shared their perspectives on leadership, community involvement and the role of young people in shaping the city’s future. 

Moderator Kaleb Hollings asked panelists for their opinion on what true civic engagement looked like and how it goes far beyond voting. 

Robb McDaniel speaking at The People’s Table at the Academic Classroom Building on Oct. 29, 2025. (Brianna Sorrell)

“We have a system that works within the system,” Williamson said. “Whether that’s running for office, whether that’s putting up campaign signs for a candidate running for office, or donating to the community… Those are all civic engagement processes that anyone can be a part of it.” 

Williamson’s answers highlighted the panel’s broader message — that civic engagement isn’t limited to politics, but it’s rooted in everyday actions that help the community. 

McDaniel also mentioned the importance of tackling local problems through civic engagement in local politics rather than national politics. 

“One of the reasons to engage at the local level is, of course, because it’s a place you can do things and you can make an impact,” McDaniel said. “You never know when the local is going to have significance at the state, the national or even the international level.”

Social media was also at the heart of the discussion, as each panelist explained how their social media use plays a role in promoting civic engagement. 

McFarland was not entirely in favor of social media usage because of its negative impact on public discourse. Still, he acknowledged its influence as a necessary tool for communication and transparency in today’s political climate. 

“I choose to embrace it for what it is, you know,” McFarland said. “You just have to learn how to embrace it and use it to the benefit of how it can help your

Sidney Ware speaking at The People’s Table at the Academic Classroom Building on Oct. 29, 2025. (Brianna Sorrell)

community.” 

As the discussion came to a close, each speaker emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between MTSU students, city leaders and local organizations to build a stronger, more engaged Murfreesboro. 

Ware also echoed that message, saying that the goal of The People’s Table was to spark awareness and inspire leadership. 

“We wanted to be more involved in getting people to vote,” Ware said. “Since the mayor is local, we thought to bring someone like him to speak to people on how to get involved from a local standpoint.” 

Ware also emphasized the understanding of politics’ relevance on a local level rather than national, noting that real change often begins within everyone’s community. 

The fraternity plans to have an event for the midterm elections and another speaker  to talk next semester. 

“We serve the community and we believe that voting is a right,” Ware said. “This is going to be the start of something and we want to have more events like this.”

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments

Print this Story

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Events
Members of Kappa Xi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity with the Miss Old Gold and Black Queens in the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 26, 2025.
New Queen, same legacy: MTSU student wins Miss Old Gold & Black Pageant
A phone prop of Horrors of War Haunted House on Monday, Oct 27, 2025
Photo gallery: Horrors of War
MTSU's Band of Blue in the 2nd performance at the Contest of Champions at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025.
High school bands dazzle at MTSU’s 2025 Contest of Champions
Shark Attack and Outlaw sit side by side after the first round of races at Monster Truck Wars on Oct. 25, 2025.
Engines roar and dirt flies at Monster Truck Wars in Shelbyville
Alpha Delta Pi member Meredith Foster hands out candy on Oct. 30. Photo by Samantha Hearn.
Boo in the Boro: 4 spooky activities to add to your calendar this week
Ashley Barrientos gleaming at Phoebe Bridgers in April 2023. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Cults to headline MTSU fall concert series
More in Featured
Sophomore guard Savannah Davis runs out of the tunnel before a game against Fisk University, at the Murphy Center on Oct. 26, 2025.
MTSU women's basketball prepares for new era
"Trick 'r Treat" movie poster. (Image courtesy of Warner Bros).
4 fantastic thrillers to watch for the Halloween season
Jax State's Jaheim Jenkins breaks up a pass intended for MTSU's Nahzae Cox during a game at Floyd Stadium, on Oct. 29, 2025.
MTSU football falls to Jax State in fourth straight one-score loss
MTSU outside linebacker Reggie Johnson shows pressure during a game Missouri State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 10 opponent
Season nine contestants from Netflix's "Love is Blind" in the pods from season nine. (Image courtesy of Netflix)
Netflix's "Love Is Blind" season 9 ends in heartbreak
Jax State running back Cam Cook races towards the endzone in a game against Liberty at AmFirst Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
Don’t get Cook’d. How MTSU football plans to stop the nation’s leading rusher
More in Features
Sabrina Carpenter (Image courtesy of Universal Music).
Weekly distractions: 'Short n' Sweet' resumes, 'Dancing with the Stars' gets 'Wicked' and Megan shows her soft side
D'Angelo at Soulfest Melbourne in 2014.
Remembering D’Angelo through 5 essential tracks
One of the pumpkin-scapes at Lucky Ladd Farm in Eagleville, TN, on Friday Oct. 17, 2025.
Fall festivities return to Lucky Ladd Farms with new attractions, classic traditions
Movie clip from "Black Phone 2," (Image courtesy of Universal Studios).
Weekly Distractions: 'Monsters: The Ed Gein Story,' 'Black Phone 2' and 'The Outsiders' steal the spotlight
Columbia, Magenta, Frank-N-Furter and Riff Raff in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.
The 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' unites MTSU with raunchy absurdist comedy
Bookcases inside of The Grand Exchange.
The Grand Book Exchange starts its first chapter with the Boro Book Club
About the Contributor
Brianna Sorrell
Brianna Sorrell, Features Editor
I will graduate in December with a degree in journalism and a minor in political science. I began with Sidelines as a features reporter earlier this year and am excited to step into the editor role. Outside of the newsroom, I enjoy going to the movie theater, especially for action, thrillers and animated films. I also like to explore new restaurants in my free time.
Menu
Activate Search
Home
The People’s Table sparked conversation on civic engagement and local leadership