MTSU club hockey earns No.1 spot in ACHA rankings

MTSU club hockey (10-2) claimed the top spot in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III rankings for the first time in program history.

The Blue Raiders claimed the No. 1 spot in the first ranking of the season on Friday. Middle Tennessee is riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak dating back to Sept. 12.



“This ranking is a reflection of the dedication, hard work and commitment these student-athletes have put in over the last three seasons.” MTSU head coach JJ Murray said.



Rankings in the ACHA are determined on statistics compiled from conference games, including goals for, goals against and strength of schedule. Middle Tennessee holds an undefeated 9-0 record in ACHA Division III play with a strength of schedule rating among the top of the ACHA.



The Blue Raiders’ success rides on an explosive offense headlined by Matthew Siciliano, Tommy Chunchukov and Linden Palmer. MTSU’s first line compiled 75 total points over 12 games, which leads the College Hockey South and ACHA. Siciliano’s 29 points rank No.8 among all players in the ACHA Divisions for points scored.



MTSU’s defense continues to improve over the course of the season as well. Over the last three games, the Blue Raiders held opposing offenses to only two goals and one shutout. Middle Tennessee goaltenders Ayden Kopec and Grant Williams split series games, with both goaltenders posting a 90% save percentage.



“We have so much offensive fire power,” Murray said. “We challenged our defenseman to follow their lead and reach their full potential, which they have started to do these past few weekends.”



MTSU’s top ranking will be on the line as the Blue Raiders travel to Knoxville to rematch with the University of Tennessee (2-1) on Friday, Nov. 8. The Blue Raiders will then travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to compete in the College Hockey South Veterans Cup on Nov. 9-10.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

