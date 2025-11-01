The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU club hockey earns No.1 spot in ACHA rankings

Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterNovember 1, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
Goalie Grant Williams makes a save during practice at the Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025.

MTSU club hockey (10-2) claimed the top spot in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division III rankings for the first time in program history

The Blue Raiders claimed the No. 1 spot in the first ranking of the season on Friday. Middle Tennessee is riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak dating back to Sept. 12. 

“This ranking is a reflection of the dedication, hard work and commitment these student-athletes have put in over the last three seasons.” MTSU head coach JJ Murray said.  

Rankings in the ACHA are determined on statistics compiled from conference games, including goals for, goals against and strength of schedule. Middle Tennessee holds an undefeated 9-0 record in ACHA Division III play with a strength of schedule rating among the top of the ACHA.  

The Blue Raiders success rides on an explosive offense headlined by Matthew Siciliano, Tommy Chunchukov and Linden Palmer. MTSU’s first line compiled 75 total points over 12 games, which leads the College Hockey South and ACHA. Siciliano’s 29 points rank No.8 among all players in the ACHA Divisions for points scored.  

MTSU’s defense continues to improve over the course of the season as well. Over the last three games, the Blue Raiders held opposing offenses to only two goals and one shutout. Middle Tennessee goaltenders Ayden Kopec and Grant Williams split series games, with both goaltenders posting a 90% save percentage.  

“We have so much offensive fire power,” Murray said. “We challenged our defenseman to follow their lead and reach their full potential, which they have started to do these past few weekends.” 

MTSU’s top ranking will be on the line as the Blue Raiders travel to Knoxville to rematch with the University of Tennessee (2-1) on Friday, Nov. 8. The Blue Raiders will then travel to Huntsville, Alabama, to compete in the College Hockey South Veterans Cup on Nov. 9-10. 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Blackman High School's Jaevion Elliot sprints past an outstretched Oakland High School defender, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, at Bart Smith Field on Sept. 26, 2025.
Blackman defense holds strong in senior night win over Rockvale
The Oakland Patriots celebrate with a trophy after a win in the Battle of the 'Boro rivalry against Riverdale, at Ray Hughes Stadium on Oct. 30, 2025.
Oakland triumphs over Riverdale in Battle of the 'Boro
Sophomore guard Savannah Davis runs out of the tunnel before a game against Fisk University, at the Murphy Center on Oct. 26, 2025.
MTSU women's basketball prepares for new era
Jax State's Jaheim Jenkins breaks up a pass intended for MTSU's Nahzae Cox during a game at Floyd Stadium, on Oct. 29, 2025.
MTSU football falls to Jax State in fourth straight one-score loss
MTSU's Nahzae Cox warms up before a matchup with Jacksonville State, in Floyd Stadium on Oct. 29, 2025.
Live coverage: MTSU football plays host to Jacksonville State
MTSU outside linebacker Reggie Johnson shows pressure during a game Missouri State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 8, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 10 opponent
Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU club hockey earns No.1 spot in ACHA rankings