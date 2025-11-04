‘It’s hard to matchup with me’: Kamari Lands prepares for a senior season after injury-riddled junior year

As men’s basketball gravitates towards a positionless landscape, the value of versatile players keeps rising. For MTSU basketball, Kamari Lands is a perfect example of how a versatile player can impact the game in several different ways.

“Because of his size, he can help you rebound against bigger teams that really stress rebounding,” head coach Nick McDevitt said. “Because he can handle the ball, he can help you break the press versus teams that want to really get after you.”

The tallest guard on the roster by 3 inches, Lands often slides down to a wing, or the forward position for the Blue Raiders because of his frame. But just because Lands is a taller guard, doesn’t mean he loses any offensive ability compared to the more typical build.

“Its hard to matchup with me,” Lands said. “Bigger guys I can get around and smaller guys I can size up… I feel like the coaches are trying to emphasize it, so this year we are going to try and use it.”

With only one active center on the roster heading into the season, Lands’ ability to match up with different positions will be key for the Blue Raiders if they try to run a “small ball” lineup.

In his first season as a Blue Raider last year, Lands averaged 8.1 points per game, providing steady scoring when he was on the court. A lower-body injury forced him to miss 12 games last year, slowing down his first campaign in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“Last year, we had a good team,” Lands said. “I thought that we could have won a lot. We still had a good team without me, but this year we’re just blessed that I’m healthy and trying to stay healthy all year.”

Recovering from his injury, the senior was fully involved with on-court activities during the lead up to the 2025-26 campaign, while starting and playing 28 minutes in a scrimmage against Austin Peay.

Lands came to Middle Tennessee after two previous stops in college basketball. The Indianapolis native spent his freshman year at the University of Louisville and used his second year of eligibility on the west coast with Arizona State University.

“It’s hard to get guys with size and skill,” McDevitt said. “Especially now particularly with the NIL [name, image and likeness], guys that have the ability to do both… and they’re hard to get.”

MTSU retained Lands this off-season, marking the first time he’s stayed out of the portal in his college career. Multiple time transfers aren’t unusual to college basketball, as the Blue Raiders have six players who have transferred more than once.

“I like the program and I like the coach,” Lands said. “After last year, with me going down they were still in my corner and I appreciated that. I wanted to come back and help them win.”

One of six returners from last year’s squad for the Blue Raiders, Lands brings a level-headed veteran approach off the court to pair with his game on the hardwood.

“In practice, [I’m] just trying to be a vocal leader,” Lands said. “Trying to talk to my teammates, keep everybody’s spirits high and ready to play.”

The senior guard has taken steps to fill roles of lost players for MTSU and McDevitt sees Lands as a player that will impact the team’s culture down the stretch through a grueling, cross-country Conference USA schedule.

“You’ve got another guy that you’re going to count on to help you win games,” McDevitt said. “He knows what the deal is when you go to Western Kentucky, or when you make the trip out west to New Mexico State.”

Lands’ presence, whether it be on or off the court will prove pivotal for the Blue Raiders this season. Conference USA ranked eighth out of 31 division one conferences in NET rating and is poised for a similar finish this year.

“Talk about being in the upper echelon of college basketball,” McDevitt said. “You’ve got to be ready for when that rolls around.”

The Blue Raiders will begin their season on Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m., as NAIA opponent Milligan University will travel to the Murphy Center.

